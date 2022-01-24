World
google: Texas, Washington, DC sue Google over location-tracking practices – Times of India
WASHINGTON: Texas and the district of Columbia sued Alphabet Inc’s Google on Monday over what they referred to as misleading location-tracking practices that invade customers’ privateness.
Two different state attorneys common plan to file lawsuits in addition to a part of a bipartisan effort to carry Google accountable over privateness, Washington, DC’s Karl Racine‘s workplace stated in an announcement.
“Google falsely led consumers to believe that changing their account and device settings would allow customers to protect their privacy and control what personal data the company could access,” Racine stated.
“The truth is that contrary to Google’s representations it continues to systematically surveil customers and profit from customer data. Google’s bold misrepresentations are a clear violation of consumers’ privacy.”
Google Spokesperson Jose Castaneda stated the “attorneys general are bringing a case based on inaccurate claims and outdated assertions about our settings”. “We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data. We will vigorously defend ourselves and set the record straight.”
Texas legal professional common Ken Paxton alleged Google misled shoppers by persevering with to trace their location even when customers sought to forestall it.
Google has a “Location History” setting and informs customers in the event that they flip it off “the places you go are no longer stored”, Texas stated.
Google “continues to track users’ location through other settings and methods that it fails to adequately disclose,” Texas stated.
In May 2020, Arizona filed the same lawsuit towards Google over its assortment of location information of customers. That swimsuit is pending.
