Gordon Ramsay reacts to cooking video with a song. It’s hilarious

Gordon Ramsey is an avid Instagram person. Besides sharing new attention-grabbing recipes and snippets of his private life, he additionally posts reactions to cooking movies by others. More typically than not his opinions go away folks laughing out loud. Case in level, his current share the place he’s seen singing whereas reviewing a cooking video. There is a chance that the video will go away you in splits.

The movie star chef shared the video with a humorous caption. “I don’t think I will win any singing competitions with this one… but that’s how you ruin a Wellington,” he wrote. The video exhibits an individual getting ready the basic steak dish however in a manner that Ramsey disapproves of.

We received’t give away how he reacts to the video, so have a look:

The submit has been shared about 9 hours in the past. Since being posted, it has gathered over 2.6 million views and the numbers are rapidly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit varied feedback.

“Did he cook it with plastic wrap on,” requested an Instagram person. “Hurts to watch,” shared one other. “Some people will eat anything,” posted a 3rd.

A number of, nevertheless, disagreed with Ramsay and shared that they suppose the dish is nice. Just like this particular person who wrote, “Looks kinds good.”

What are your ideas on the video?