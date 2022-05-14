Grape degradations offer a sobering insight

It was an perception to be taught that grapes, and due to this fact wine, are so delicate to local weather change (“Say goodbye to chardy: how global warming is changing Australian wines”, May 8). So most of the issues that we love are being impacted by world warming. Some are apparent, just like the bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef and coastal degradation from rising sea ranges. Others, like restrictions in summer time sports activities resulting from excessive warmth days, usually are not so properly appreciated. Although it’s great that the wine business is adapting and rapidly turning into extra sustainable, plainly quickly decreasing greenhouse gasoline emissions is important to permit us and our kids to get pleasure from all of the issues that we love about life in Australia, from a sip of chardy to a summer time of cricket. Amy Hiller, Kew (VIC)

Teal and current hazard

It appears the unwarranted, vicious assault on impartial candidates, particularly by the Libs, has backfired badly (“Yes, independents are agents of chaos…for the major parties”, May 8). The Morrison authorities foolishly directed our consideration to the independents, when it’s struggling to beat Scott Morrison’s failed management, occasion disunity and lack of imaginative and prescient. Now not solely has Labor given them little alternative for level scoring, however some very spectacular impartial girls have a great probability of successful blue-ribbon Liberal seats. Under Morrison, the Coalition was preoccupied with holding on to authorities as an alternative of fine governance. They are actually in panic mode. Independents could be an asset to parliament, however the Coalition fears them as a result of they’ve integrity and minds of their very own, in contrast to some Coalition MPs. Graham Lum, North Rocks

Independent candidates in Liberal seats could also be making particular person assessments based mostly on coverage or advantage. However, one questions their so-called independence when they’re primarily funded from one supply, Climate 200 managed by Simon Holmes a Court. He who holds the purse strings jiggle the puppets on the opposite finish. One questions the purity of his intentions if his candidates obtain energy within the parliament. Michael Doumani, Randwick

