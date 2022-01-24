Gurpratap Boparai Joins Mahindra In New Global Leadership Position

Former Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Managing Director, Gurpratap Boparai, has joined Mahindra Group in a brand new management place. The data has been revealed by Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director – Auto and Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra, through a social media submit. He stated – “We are delighted to welcome Gurpratap Boparai to Mahindra – in a very exciting role.” While Jejurikar didn’t reveal Boparai’s actual position within the firm, reportedly he has joined the corporate because the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mahindra’s Automotive Business in Europe, which incorporates manufacturers like Automobili Pininfarina and Peugeot Motocycles.

We have reached out to Mahindra for an official assertion, nevertheless, on the time of publishing this story, our electronic mail remained unanswered.

As CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Business in Europe Boparai can even take care of Automobili Pininfarina and Peugeot Motocycles

Gurpratap Boparai’s resignation from Skoda Auto Volkswagen India was introduced on December 15, 2021, and he formally stepped down from his place on January 1, 2022. Having spent virtually 3 years with the corporate, Boparai spearheaded the India 2.0 technique for the group which noticed each Volkswagen and Skoda Auto India investing closely within the nation to make vehicles in India, for India. Recently, the corporate introduced that Piyush Arora succeed Boparai as the brand new MD.

Prior to VW Group, Boparai served because the CEO of Fiat India from 2012. He joined Fiat in 2007 because the Assistant VP for Manufacturing and Powertrain division and two years later went on to move the powertrain division. Boparai has additionally labored with firms equivalent to TELCO (now Tata Motors), Ocap Chassis Parts, Iveco and Tata Cummins and has an expertise that spans greater than 25 years.

