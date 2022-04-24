Guterres to visit Ankara Monday before trips to Moscow and Kyiv

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday will go to Turkey, an vital mediator looking for an finish to Russia’s conflict towards Ukraine, earlier than heading to Moscow and Kyiv, the UN mentioned in a press release.

“The Secretary-General will visit Ankara, Turkey, where, on 25 April, he will be received by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” the UN mentioned late Saturday.

Guterres will then head to Moscow on Tuesday to fulfill with Russian President Vladmir Putin, adopted by a visit Thursday to Kyiv in an effort to mediate an finish to Russia’s invasion, which has killed 1000’s and pushed over 10 million Ukrainians from their houses since February 24.

The journey comes because the conflict enters its third month, with fierce battles persevering with within the nation’s east and scores of civilians and Ukrainian troopers trapped within the besieged port metropolis of Mariupol.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday criticized Guterres’s resolution to move to Moscow earlier than Kyiv, saying there’s “no justice and no logic in this order.”

“The war is in Ukraine, there are no bodies in the streets of Moscow. It would be logical to go first to Ukraine, to see the people there, the consequences of the occupation,” Zelensky mentioned.

Turkey has been attempting to barter an finish to the battle, internet hosting conferences between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul, in addition to a summit between the 2 nations’ international ministers in Antalya.

Ankara is now attempting to rearrange an Istanbul summit between Putin and Zelensky, though Turkish officers concede that the prospects of such talks at present stay dim.

