‘Gutless’: Test legend Mitchell Johnson reveals disdain for Pat Cummins

Aussie cricket cult determine Mitchell Johnson has turned on his former teammate Pat Cummins in a rare public assault.

Mitchell Johnson and Pat Cummins had been as soon as brothers in arms.

Now they’re an emblem of the damaged Australian males’s cricket workforce.

Johnson on Sunday turned on his former teammate in a rare public assault, penned in a newspaper column.

Johnson on Saturday took to social media to slam these concerned in undermining former coach Justin Langer earlier than the previous opening batter’s decision to resign on Saturday.

Johnson was one of countless high profile figures, including former captain Ricky Ponting, in cricket to sentence how Langer has been handled by Cricket Australia (CA) and by the gamers, who reportedly moved in opposition to him.

The 51-year-old was reportedly insulted by an extremely short-term contract extension which was supplied to him following Friday’s Cricket Australia board of administrators assembly.

Langer’s four-year teaching contract was set to run out in June.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim head coach forward of subsequent month’s Pakistan tour.

Langer was appointed coach within the frenzied turmoil of Australian cricket’s most determined hour following the notorious ball-tampering saga of March 2018.

He was tasked with the almighty job of restoring pleasure within the nationwide workforce.

Langer’s popularity of integrity, honesty and an unapologetically hungry work ethic had been celebrated because the cornerstones for rebuilding a workforce that had misplaced the religion of the Australian public.

Langer’s tenure has produced blended outcomes, however he leaves at a time when Australia is the No. 1 ranked take a look at workforce, reigning World T20 champions and on the again of a 4-0 Ashes victory.

For all of the modifications made underneath Langer, the Australian males’s cricket workforce’s dressing room is being accused of being simply as rotten because it appeared throughout that notorious Tour of South Africa in 2018.

Johnson has now known as out the Aussie take a look at captain with a direct accusation for the position he performed in Langer’s place changing into untenable.

He was scathing of the general public appearances Cummins made within the days main as much as the CA board assembly through which he refused to show support for his embattled coach.

“Pat Cummins has been lauded as some type of cricketing saint since his elevation to the top job this summer. Cummins might have delivered with the ball during the Ashes series, but he has failed his first big test as captain pretty miserably,” Johnson wrote in a column forThe West Australian.

“He had plenty of public opportunities to endorse an extension for Langer. So when he let it through to the keeper every time, it became pretty obvious he didn’t want it to happen.

“Cummins holds a lot of power and must have been central to what’s happened. He’s clearly had an agenda to get in a coach he wants. His recent interviews have been gutless by not respecting his coach when he could have been upfront from the start.”

Johnson additionally went on to shoot a number of extra thunderbolts on the present dressing room.

“The baggy green is hyped as the most revered symbol in Australian sport. But what does it stand for now? In the wake of the disgraceful white-anting of Langer as coach, which led to his resignation on Saturday, it stands for selfishness,” he wrote.

Jonson says the workforce has “lost him” and a lot of the Australian public as effectively.

He was additionally damning of the behaviour of the senior officers on the prime of Cricket Australia, demanding the resignation of chief government Nick Hockley.

The board’s failure to face as much as the participant unrest or to behave on it decisively was the large level of angst amongst cricket commentators when the information broke on Saturday.

Mickey Arthur, who coached Australia from 2010 to 2013, slammed CA for leaving Langer in limbo, arguing if CA didn’t need him to be the coach long-term it ought to have simply sacked him.

Arthur tweeted: “Disgraceful way to treat a coach … offering 6 months is a slap in the face!

“Either give him a proper extension or move on, by offering 6 months you effectively say you don’t want him but don’t have the balls to fire the bullet!”

Earlier, Ponting and several other different legends of the game hit out on the approach Langer was squeezed out.

Speaking on ABC Radio, Ponting recommended Langer had been pushed out of the teaching position after a “small group” of gamers refused to assist him.

“It is a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned and if you look back it has been a really poor six months on the whole in the way that Cricket Australia has handled some of the better people in the Australian cricket — Justin Langer and Tim Paine — and I think it’s been almost embarrassing the way they have handled those two cases,” Ponting mentioned.

“He mustn’t have had the full backing of the board. Me knowing Justin the way that I do, he was very keen to continue in the role, as he should have been after what’s been the best coaching period of his international career having just won the T20 World Cup and then the 4-0 result in the Ashes.

“It seems like a very strange time for a coach to be departing.

“Reading the tea leaves it sounds like a few — and as he says to me a small group in the playing group and a couple of other staff around the team — haven’t entirely loved the way he has gone about it.

“That’s been enough to force a man who has put his life and heart and soul into Australian cricket and done a sensational job at turning around the culture and the way the Australian team has been looked at in the last few years to push him out of the job.”