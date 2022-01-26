Happy Birthday Vijay Shankar: The Tamil Nadu all-rounder always known to punch above his weight

Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar celebrates his thirtieth birthday immediately (26 January). Having earned a status of being a strong all-rounder, Vijay Shankar is somebody who can bat within the prime 4 and bowl medium-pace. His skills to clear the ropes when set has gained his facet Tamil Nadu many matches within the home tournaments.

Across all codecs of the sport, Vijay Shankar has turned out to be a dependable performer on the sector for Tamil Nadu. Based on his performances, he had additionally earned a spot within the Indian nationwide workforce and represented the facet within the 2019 ODI World Cup in England.

Hailing from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Vijay Shankar comes from a household of cricketers. Not simply his brother, even his father has performed decrease division cricket for the state. Vijay Shankar made his first-class debut in 2012 and solely after two years of his profession, he was in a position to stamp his authority on the home degree.

Vijay Shankar’s Career:

It was in 2014-15 Ranji trophy season when Vijay Shankar grabbed the selectors’ eyeballs after he was awarded two participant of the match trophies. During that point, he managed to attain 111, 82, 91 and 103 runs making his go unnoticed for the India ‘A’ workforce. That season, he completed with 577 runs at 57.70, regardless of getting back from a groin harm. Later on, he confronted a number of disruptions attributable to accidents and this put his profession to a bit halt.

Coming to the Indian Premier League (IPL), this younger all-rounder has been a part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). But, because of the lack of energy hitting, Vijay Shankar has not acquired sufficient alternatives within the IPL to this point.

As per his worldwide profession, Vijay Shankar was named the substitute for Hardik Pandya in January 2019. During that point, the all-rounder earned himself the quantity 4 slot within the Cricket World Cup. Later, he was dominated out of India’s closing two matches attributable to an harm.

In February 2018, Vijay Shankar was chosen in Team India’s Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for Nidahas Trophy. He made his debut in a match towards Sri Lanka on 6 March, 2018.

