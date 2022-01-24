Harmeet Singh Kalka of Akali Dal elected DSGMC president

Harmeet Singh Kalka of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) was on Saturday elected the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) amid heated arguments among the many members.

The elections happened at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.

The voting needed to be stopped after a member revealed his vote publicly, after which former DSGMC chief Manjit Singh GK, Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna objected to it.

The SAD (Badal) has 30 members within the House that elected the Sikh physique’s chief. The House has 55 members in all however solely 51 can vote because the remaining are nominated.