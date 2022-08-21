Harsh Goenka shares pharmacist’s innovative wedding invitation, stuns netizens

Harsh Goenka, the chairperson of RPG Group, is sort of energetic on social media, significantly on Twitter. And this time, he used the micro-blogging platform to share an progressive marriage ceremony invitation of a pharmacist that has left netizens equal elements surprised and amused.

“A pharmacist’s wedding invitation! People have become so innovative these days…,” Harsh Goenka wrote whereas sharing a picture of the marriage invitation. The marriage ceremony invite seems exactly just like the rear aspect of a pack of tablets. And as an alternative of the same old warning, composition and elements listing, the strip comprises the marriage date, time, and the bride and groom’s names. It additionally consists of the date and time of the reception.

According to the marriage invitation, Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari are the names of the groom and bride, respectively. They are set to tie the knot on September 5 at Sakthivel Thirumana Mahal, Vettavalam. A warning with a smiley learn, “All friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function.” The invite additionally consists of the qualification of the bride and groom, together with the small print about their jobs.

Take a have a look at his Twitter submit under:

Since being shared a day in the past, the submit has raked up almost 3,700 likes, greater than 370 retweets, and several other feedback.

“Lol, sir. I was thinking about a media wedding. They will come up with breaking news, ‘nation wants to know’,” a person joked. “Thank God! There is no mention of the expiry date,” identified one other. “Any thoughts or leads creatively for CA wedding,” enquired a 3rd. A fourth Twitter consumer shared a GIF with the caption, “The wedding feast be like.”