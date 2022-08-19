Harsh Goenka shares video of visually impaired students celebrating Dahi Handi

Janmashtami 2022: As the nation is buzzing with Janmashtami celebrations, people throughout the nation are competing to participate within the ritual of Dahi Handi with utmost passion. A video of 1 such celebration involving nearly impaired college students was lately shared by Harsh Goenka on Twitter. Since being posted, it has gained folks’s hearts.

The tweet shared by Harsh Goenka exhibits visually impaired youngsters of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind in Mumbai. The video was posted by him on August 19 through which he wrote, “On the occasion of #Janmashtami, this ‘Dahi handi’ is performed by the visually impaired children of Victoria Memorial School for the Blind, a school where my wife works.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has garnered greater than a thousand likes and was retweeted greater than 100 instances. Netizens lauded the wonderful efficiency of the visually impaired college students. The one-minute video exhibits these college students fastidiously climbing onto each other because the youngest one reaches the pot and smashes it.

A Twitter consumer commented, “I can proudly say that I am an ex-student of Victoria Memorial School for the blind. Whatever little bit I achieve in my life is because of my school. Mam dedicated her life to our school. Sir, please convey my regards to mam.” The tweet acquired a reply from the enterprise tycoon and he tweeted, “Thanks. You made my day.”

“Awesome … we, as a family donate, regularly for lunches for these very talented kids @ this school in SoBo,” commented one other consumer. A 3rd consumer wrote, “Wow. It shows nothing is impossible if we set our minds to it. Bravo.”