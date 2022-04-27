“Hate-In-India And Make-In-India Can’t Coexist”: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi shareda image displaying seven world manufacturers which have exited the nation. (File)

New Delhi:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the exit of some world manufacturers from India, and mentioned “Hate-in-India” and Make-in-India can’t coexist.

He additionally talked about unemployment within the nation and urged the prime minister to give attention to the “devastating unemployment crisis” as a substitute.

“The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs,” he mentioned on Twitter.

The ease of driving enterprise out of India. ❌ 7 Global Brands

❌ 9 Factories

❌ 649 Dealerships

❌ 84,000 Jobs Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India cannot coexist! Time to give attention to India’s devastating unemployment disaster as a substitute. pic.twitter.com/uXSOll4ndD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 27, 2022

Mr Gandhi shared an image on Twitter displaying seven world manufacturers — Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022– which have exited the nation.

“Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can’t coexist! Time to focus on India’s devastating unemployment crisis instead,” Mr Gandhi mentioned.

Mr Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the federal government over the problem of unemployment.

