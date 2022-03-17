Heat Wave Warning In 9 Madhya Pradesh Districts, Issues Yellow Alert

The most (day) temperature touched 39 levels Celsius, 4 levels above regular

Bhopal:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a yellow alert warning of warmth wave circumstances in 9 districts of Madhya Pradesh for the subsequent two days.

Severe warmth wave circumstances prevailed in Narmadapuram, with mercury rising to 43 levels Celsius, the very best most temperature in Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday, senior meteorologist PK Saha of IMD Bhopal mentioned.

Similar circumstances had been witnessed in Rajgarh, Dhar, Ratlam and Khargone districts throughout the day, he mentioned.

The warmth wave situation is prone to prevail at few locations in Narmadapuram, Ratlam, Shajapur, Khargone, Dhar, Khandwa, Damoh, Chhattarpur and Rajgarh districts, for the subsequent two days, the official mentioned.

The most (day) temperature touched 39 levels Celsius, 4 levels above regular, whereas the minimal (night time) temperature hovered at 18 levels Celsius, which was regular, in Bhopal, he mentioned.

The most and minimal temperatures had been 38.4 levels Celsius, three above regular, and 22.6 levels Celsius, 5 above regular, respectively in Indore, Saha mentioned.

The most and minimal temperatures had been at 37.9 levels Celsius and 20.8 levels Celsius respectively in Jabalpur, whereas in Gwalior, they had been at 37 levels Celsius and 17.9 levels Celsius respectively, he added.

Citing the trigger for the climate situation, Saha mentioned that the dry westerly winds from neighbouring Rajasthan had been blowing into the central state.

The westerlies will relent on Friday and may push the temperatures down by only one or two levels, he added.