Here are your Daily Lotto results | News24
Three Daily Lotto gamers walked away with Wednesday’s jackpot.
Here are the outcomes for the draw:
The subsequent jackpot is estimated at R475 000
In case you missed it, listed below are the profitable Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 17 August, draw:
#DrawResults for 17/08/22 are:
#LOTTO: 05, 13, 21, 34, 35, 39#B: 28
#LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 11, 12, 23, 45, 52#B: 27#LOTTOPLUS2: 04, 09, 18, 37, 45, 46#B: 40 pic.twitter.com/TxZ0yR2VfU
— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 17, 2022
Download the News24 app by way of the Play or iTunes App shops and get a free alert moments after every Lotto draw with the profitable numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.
*Please word that the knowledge supplied herein is third get together data.
Whilst each effort is expended to make sure that the knowledge supplied is true and correct, we’re not chargeable for errors, omissions or any loss which a person could expertise. See the National Lottery Terms and situations here.
We dwell in a world the place info and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to belief. For 14 free days, you’ll be able to have entry to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, prime opinions and a variety of options. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later at present. Thereafter you can be billed R75 monthly. You can cancel anytime and if you happen to cancel inside 14 days you will not be billed.