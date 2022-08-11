Hi-tech weapon boosts national security

First it was autonomous autos, then it was Snowy Hydro robotic canine, now it’s time for a brand new piece of futuristic tech to hit our shores.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles has formally launched a brand new supercomputer program which is as much as 1,000,000 instances quicker than an ordinary laptop.

The state-of-the-art tech, which is the primary of its form in Australia, will allow Defence scientists to analyse giant knowledge units and quickly carry out advanced calculations to deal with among the trickiest scientific and engineering issues.

Expected to play a task within the design, improvement and evaluation of contemporary weapon programs and nationwide safety programs, the brand new gadget is about to spice up our capability to develop key AUKUS priorities, together with nuclear powered submarines, quantum applied sciences and synthetic intelligence.

Mr Marles stated the useful new instrument can be essential for our specialists.

“For much of the work done by our defence scientists, data is critical,” he stated.

“But even more important than the data itself is the ability to rapidly and reliably analyse and process that data.”

Camera Icon Acting Prime Minister Richard Marles says the brand new capabilities will likely be essential for our defence scientists. NCA NewsWire / Tertius Pickard Credit: News Corp Australia

This excessive efficiency computing facility offers a safe and sovereign functionality to do exactly that.”

The superior new powers will likely be used on the Defence Science and Technology Group web site on the Edinburgh Defence Precinct in South Australia.

In a press release launched by the federal authorities on Tuesday, Mr Marles defined the brand new computing infrastructure is named “Taingiwilta”, which means “powerful” within the language of the Kaurna folks – the First Nations folks of Adelaide.

It can be housed in a purpose-built safe facility known as “Mukarntu”, which means “computer” the assertion stated.

The Defence Minister stated by buying the know-how, Australia will be capable to help its allies.

“The high performance computing capability not only provides Australia with a sovereign capability that allows us to pursue activities in our national interest, it also gives us a strong foundation for even closer collaboration with partner nations,” he stated.

Mr Marles additionally sought to recognise the help offered by representatives of the US Department of Defence’s High Performance Computing Modernisation Program, “who willingly shared their 30 years of knowledge and experience to support Australia’s work to establish this world-class capability.”