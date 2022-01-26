Houthi TV uses misleading old interview of Abdul-Malik al-Houthi amid death rumors

The Iran-backed Houthis’ primary broadcaster al-Masirah tv just lately aired previous footage of an interview with chief Abdul-Malik al-Houthi wherein he warned that the UAE’s financial system and investments would face “real threats.”

Some used the aired footage to refute claims that the Houthi chief was killed in latest airstrikes in Yemen, nonetheless, using previous movies as an alternative of a brand new interview or statements fueled additional hypothesis about his destiny.

Al-Houthi’s final public look was on December 18, 2021, when he delivered a speech marking The Day of the Martyr, in accordance with Saudi on-line newspaper Sabq.

The deceptive video used unaired footage from an interview with al-Houthi recorded two years in the past, Sabq revealed, noting the clear resemblance of the interview set in addition to al-Houthi’s apparel and equipment in each clips.

Notably, he has neither commented on the dying of Iran’s Ambassador Hassan Irlu to Sanaa final month nor marked the second anniversary of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani earlier in January.

According to a report by the Yemeni information web site Almashhad Alyemeni, a rally in help of the Houthis organized by Hamas on Saturday within the Gaza Strip additional fueled speculations about his dying as contributors carried a photograph of al-Houthi captioned “the martyred leader.”

