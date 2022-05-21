How a Ukrainian teacher helped students escape Russia’s invasion, and still graduate

toggle caption Anya Kamenetz/NPR

BORODYANKA, Ukraine — Viktoria Timoshenko’s biology classroom is a surreal sight. She did not acknowledge it at first, she says.

In March, whereas her small city of Borodyanka, an hour’s drive northwest of Kyiv, was underneath assault, a Russian shell tore by means of the wall and ripped down the ceiling. Half of it droops down over a pile of bricks and dirt. You can hear the site visitors exterior now, by means of the big gap the place the home windows was.

Ukrainian forces liberated this space in April. It took a number of weeks, however residents at the moment are trickling again in, assessing the harm, filling in Russian-dug trenches with a backhoe, tending their uncared for gardens, and recounting the tales of what they endured, and the way.

Timoshenko, 25, with darkish curly hair, is in her first yr as a trainer. She moved throughout the nation from Melitopol, an space that immediately is underneath Russian occupation, and began right here final fall. She’s a recent recruit from Teach for Ukraine, a nonprofit that trains and locations new academics in underserved colleges.

“To tell you the truth, we didn’t take her seriously,” says one among her college students, 17-year-old Volodymyr Hrabovenko, who goes by Vova. “We were the senior class, the oldest, and she was too young.”

Vova is the youngest of six. He’s been the college’s pupil physique president since eighth grade, organizing vacation events and occasions with neighborhood leaders. “It’s my job to know all the kids,” he says.

Soon all of them warmed as much as Timoshenko. She was trustworthy, and did not discuss all the way down to them. As a part of biology class, she taught them about condoms and consent. “I remember what I wanted to know when I was their age,” she says. “I tried to give them the material which will be useful for them in the future.”

The invasion separates households

But then the longer term modified. Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Four days later, Vova remembers going to his door and seeing helicopters flying overhead, recognizing them as Russian gear.

“I was really scared,” he says. “At that moment you understand that there is a war. After this understanding you don’t have anything anymore. You don’t have dreams, you don’t have thoughts.”

From that time issues occurred quick. First, Timoshenko, who lived in an residence constructing, went to stick with one other one among her college students, 16-year-old Iryna Emshanova, and her household. They had a basement, offering higher shelter.

Vova and his household, in the meantime, have been in an particularly harmful a part of city. Their energy and cellphone connection was out for 2 days.

Timoshenko referred to as native authorities, begging them to get Vova out. They despatched a automotive to select up him and his grandmother, whereas his two grown brothers stayed behind with their mom.

Every week handed. Iryna’s grandmother provided to deal with all of them even farther from hazard, a number of hours southeast, in a city referred to as Vinnytsia.

But Vova’s grandmother refused. Like so many individuals, particularly older individuals, all around the nation throughout this struggle, she could not think about leaving her dwelling area, even when in mortal hazard.

“We didn’t have enough time to say goodbye,” Vova remembers. “The head of the village drove up and said, ‘Pick your things up immediately.’ So we picked up our things and I came to my granny and I said, ‘I’m leaving.’ And she said, ‘Good. Be safe.'”

On March 16, one week after they parted, a Russian airstrike killed his grandmother. She had simply turned 82.

She was like a “second mother,” Vova says. She used to take him together with her to see her pals within the village, and play playing cards. He even has a cheerful reminiscence of her within the bomb shelter, which they shared with neighbors.

“There was a little boy in our shelter, 4 years old, and he couldn’t stop asking questions — ‘Why are we here? What are we going to do?’ He tried to make our grandma play with him — she didn’t understand how to use these modern technologies, but he insisted on playing these games with her,” Vova says.

Soldiers come to Vova’s home

From mid-March to early May, Timoshenko and Vova lived with Iryna and her household in Vinnytsia. The youngsters enrolled in on-line lessons on the native faculty — distant studying has continued wherever attainable, all through the nation.

Timoshenko helped them with their classes. They all turned very shut and made one another snort. “Before, we were friends,” she says in English. “But now after the war, we are like best friends.”

Vova had a number of of what he referred to as “nervous breakdowns,” crying, and never wanting to speak to anybody. The largest one was when he discovered that his grandmother was killed.

“I felt like the world around me disappeared. It became gray. I couldn’t breathe,” he says.

Timoshenko has tried to maintain her feelings bottled up, to remain optimistic. “I had to be strong because my pupils were near me and I’m responsible for them,” she says. “And now, when it’s a little bit safer, I realize that in some way I postpone my feelings, my thoughts, just because it’s not a good time for it. I think that if I start to share my emotions it will be very hard for me to stop.”

For her, this was all coming full circle. Eight years in the past, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine’s Crimea, she was a senior in highschool. The struggle derailed her school plans and put her right into a melancholy. She ended up taking a niche yr and making a brand new plan for her future, one which finally introduced her to Borodyanka.

Timoshenko’s dad and mom are again in her hometown of Melitopol, in southeastern Ukraine. They inform her they’re going through shortages of meals and water.

For 5 weeks, Russians first attacked, after which occupied, Borodyanka. Soldiers slept within the faculty, overlaying the brightly adorned partitions with crude graffiti, looting objects like microscopes and video projectors. They used the city’s cemetery as a car parking zone, says Timoshenko, driving tanks over the headstones.

Russian forces are accused of focusing on civilians and colleges

One day, after Vova had evacuated, the troopers got here to his home. They noticed images of him, a younger man virtually sufficiently old to battle, and requested the place he was.

His mom and brother instructed the reality — they did not know. So the troopers beat them, Vova says. And they shot his brother, grazing him within the ear.

The governor of Borodyanka mentioned, as of May 17, at the very least 150 civilians have been recognized as being killed in the course of the occupation, and never simply by shelling. There are reviews of troopers taking pictures individuals too.

Only a number of stays of Vova’s grandmother’s physique have been discovered within the shelled home. They are buried within the city’s new cemetery, lined with a uncooked mound of filth. The cemetery has rows of freshly dug graves, marked for now solely with numbers. And open graves, ready for the our bodies which might be nonetheless being discovered.

In May, Vova, Timoshenko and Iryna and her household all returned to a village near Borodyanka. Vova is now residing with one among his sisters. Timoshenko is staying in a home that belongs to a household that has left for Poland.

The faculty has resumed lessons on-line. It’s not clear what is going to occur this fall — the constructing is severely broken. The Ukrainian prosecutor common’s workplace, which is cataloging alleged struggle crimes, says Russian weapons have broken greater than 1,700 educational institutions since February. Targeting civilian infrastructure intentionally is a violation of international law.

But Timoshenko does say that out of 20 members of Vova’s senior class, 18, together with him, will get their highschool diplomas on time.

She helps him examine for his school entrance examination, which the Ukrainian authorities has postponed till the summer time to offer college students extra time to arrange.

He desires to be a journalist, he says. One who tells the reality, not pretend information.

And, he says, he won’t ever once more stay in Borodyanka.

Polina Lytvynova contributed reporting.