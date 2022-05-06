‘How dare you?’: Pence goes after Harris for Roe comments

At a gala Thursday night time for an anti-abortion group, former Vice President Mike Pence took goal at sitting Vice President Kamala Harris over remarks she delivered at a pro-choice group’s annual gala two nights earlier.

“I say with the lives of 62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime: Madame Vice President, how dare you?” Pence informed anti-abortion activists on the annual gala for Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, S.C.

On Tuesday, Harris spoke at the Washington gala for EMILY’s List, the place she sharply criticized Republicans and conservative justices on the Supreme Court after it was revealed that the excessive court docket was poised to overturn Roe. v. Wade.

Former Vice President Mike Pence. (Ryan M. Kelly/AFP through Getty Images)

“Women in almost half the country could see their access to abortion severely limited,” Harris mentioned of the forthcoming choice. “In 13 of those states, women would lose access to abortion immediately and outright. Those Republican leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women, well we say, ‘How dare they! How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body! How dare they!’”

Democrats and Republicans have been drawing their battle strains this week, after a shocking scoop by Politico revealed a draft opinion exhibiting the Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, possible ending federal safety for abortion rights and kicking the difficulty to the states.

Pence, a staunch anti-abortion politician, was the headliner at Thursday’s gala, whereas Harris, who’s equally pro-abortion-rights, had high billing at Tuesday’s fundraiser. Neither Pence nor Harris have introduced that they may run for president in 2024 or past, however each are seen as possible candidates ought to their respective former operating mates resolve to decide out.