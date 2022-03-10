How South Korea’s new president could shake up the region

Yoon is a newcomer to politics, having spent the final 27 years of his profession as a prosecutor — however he’ll face an array of challenges when he replaces liberal incumbent President Moon Jae-in within the Blue House on May 10.

Here’s what a Yoon presidency may imply for South Korea.

Hardline on North Korea

Much of Yoon’s marketing campaign centered on his robust stance on North Korea — a departure from Moon’s present strategy, which has constantly promoted dialogue and peaceable reconciliation.

Inter-Korean relations have been a key electoral problem, with tensions operating excessive amid a current surge in North Korean missile testing. The nation has launched nine missile tests in 2022 alone, together with a brand new kind of “hypersonic missile” capable of maneuver at excessive pace — prompting condemnation from the South.

Talks between the 2 Koreas have stalled since a deliberate US-North Korea summit fell aside in 2019, mentioned Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies on the Sejong Institute, forward of the election. “It’s unlikely to expect any progress in denuclearization negotiations unless the next government comes up with a sophisticated denuclearization solution that is acceptable to both the US and North Korea,” he added.

Yoon’s essential rival within the election, Lee, from the Democratic Party, had supported the form of reciprocal, trust-based engagement sought by Moon. Yoon, against this, has promised to construct up South Korea’s army, even hinting that he would launch a pre-emptive strike if he noticed indicators of an offensive launch towards Seoul.

Throughout his marketing campaign, Yoon has slammed the Democratic Party’s “subservient North Korea policy,” vowing to not ease sanctions or put together a peace treaty till the North “makes active efforts in complete and verifiable denuclearization.”

Speaking in Seoul on January 24, Yoon added that the door to diplomacy and dialogue will “always be left open” — however that he would pursue a peace that’s “based on strong national defense posture, not of submission.”

“We will build a powerful military force that can assuredly deter any provocation to protect the safety and property of our citizens and safeguard the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our nation,” Yoon mentioned.

But specialists warn this more durable line may see relations worsen between the 2 nations. Some worry army tensions may return to the disaster ranges seen in 2017, when North Korea’s aggressive weapons testing and development prompted US-South Korea reveals of army power, in addition to a menace from then-US President Donald Trump to unleash “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Cheong, from the Sejong Institute, mentioned it appeared clear that Yoon’s election would trigger inter-Korean relations to “return to the hostile relationship of the Cold War era.”

The US-China tightrope

Yoon’s win may also probably shift South Korea’s relationship with two feuding international superpowers: the US and China.

For years, the nation has walked a tightrope of an in depth safety alliance with the US, and a rising financial relationship with China — however “the time and period for that kind of tradition is ending,” mentioned Kim Jiyoon, analysis fellow at Sogang University’s Institute of Social Sciences.

While Lee advised he would attempt to steadiness each partnerships, Yoon has made clear which he’ll prioritize.

“South Korea and the United States share an alliance forged in blood as we have fought together to protect freedom against the tyranny of communism,” Yoon mentioned in January, including that the nation should “rebuild this alliance.”

As a part of this push, Yoon has advised he would search the installment of a second anti-ballistic missile system — which might undoubtedly provoke fury from China.

South Korea first introduced in 2016 it will deploy the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) protection system to defend towards North Korean missile threats. That sparked a year-long diplomatic feud with China, which argued the missile system would jeopardize its personal nationwide safety.

It additionally noticed public sentiment bitter between the 2, with some Chinese residents calling for boycotts of South Korean items, and even destroying fashionable merchandise comparable to make-up in performative protests.

Under the brand new administration,”it is inevitable that South Korea-China relations will deteriorate again, further narrowing South Korea’s diplomatic position and taking a certain blow to the Korean economy,” Cheong mentioned.

Yoon has additionally pointed to the technological benefits of a better alliance with the US, arguing it may assist South Korea preserve its edge towards “competitive nations including China.”

within the areas of expertise, the economic system, the atmosphere and public well being. A At a summit final 12 months between Moon and US President Joe Biden, each leaders reaffirmed their army alliance and agreed to increase cooperationwithin the areas of expertise, the economic system, the atmosphere and public well being. A joint statement afterward praised the US-South Korea relationship as “the linchpin for stability and prosperity.”

Yoon’s place displays public sentiment within the South, which is presently “hawkish and very hardline,” mentioned Kim from Sogang University. This might be “the highest antagonism for China shared by the Korean public — which means a very strong and friendly feeling toward the United States,” she added.

That feeling seems to be reciprocated. Biden and Yoon had a name on Thursday, with the US President inviting Yoon to go to the White House. Biden added that he hoped for deeper bilateral relations with South Korea and that “close coordination … regarding North Korean policy will be important.”

Problems at dwelling

Yoon faces loads of challenges at home , too, together with the Covid-19 pandemic, corruption, polarized politics — and gender equality, one other key problem that has outlined this election.

South Korea’s gender battle intensified within the run-up to the election, with younger voters more and more break up alongside gender traces.

Facing a hypercompetitive job market and skyrocketing housing costs, so-called “anti-feminists” claimed the nation’s bid to deal with gender inequality had tipped too far in ladies’s favor. Feminists, in the meantime, pointed to the nation’s widespread sexual violence, entrenched gender expectations, and low feminine illustration in boardrooms and in politics as examples of how discrimination towards ladies remains to be rife.

Both main presidential candidates leaned into the problem, with Lee voicing assist for girls’s rights whereas Yoon actively courted votes amongst anti-feminists. One of Yoon’s main marketing campaign guarantees was to abolish the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family — claiming it’s unfair to males. He additionally promised to boost the penalty for falsely reporting intercourse crimes.

CNN approached Yoon’s workplace for touch upon his gender insurance policies however didn’t obtain a response.

Anti-feminists have made themselves a strong voting bloc in South Korea. Last April, Moon’s Democratic Party misplaced mayoral elections in each Seoul and its second largest metropolis Busan, with exit polls displaying younger males of their 20s had overwhelmingly shifted their vote to Yoon’s People Power Party.

As the election approached, some anxious that if Yoon received, gender divisions may widen even additional, and the ladies’s rights motion might be set again.

“The gender gap is the widest among the young generation,” Kim mentioned. “If you go up to the older generation, it’s actually converging, but it’s the widest and the most divergent between young females and young males.”