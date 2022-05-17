HRL Morrison appoints 14 inaugural partners to lead international push | hrl morrison co, infrastructure, investment, management, strategy, people, inaugural partners | FinanceAsia

New Zealand-headquartered infrastructure investor, HRL Morrison Co, has introduced a new partnership model to reassert its place as a supervisor of worldwide scale. The strategic transfer sees the appointment of 14 inaugural companions, 5 of that are based mostly in jurisdictions outdoors of Australasia in Singapore, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The information follows the agency’s institution of an workplace in Singapore in February, marking the company’s Asian expansion and its exploration of additional exercise within the renewable vitality sector. The transfer was pushed by entry to funding alternatives throughout Southeast Asia, in addition to funding by the agency’s listed funding car, Infratil, into new renewable vitality platform,…