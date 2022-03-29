https://www.euronews.com/2022/03/29/Masked dancers mark Hindu festival in Nepal

Performers masked as varied Hindu deities dance to have fun Naradevi Swetkali Parba, a pageant organised each 12 years in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu, within the perception it’ll assist overcome evil and set up peace and safety.

The pageant honours Goddess Naradevi, whose identify interprets to the goddess of human beings.

During the pageant, nineteen masked dancers representing varied gods and goddesses take to the streets in vibrant garments and equipment as conventional music is performed. The dancers illustrate varied mythological tales of the deities.

The pageant is widely known by the Newar group, indigenous to the Kathmandu valley, and was begun in the course of the reign of the Malla dynasty who dominated the Kathmandu valley between the thirteenth and 18th centuries.