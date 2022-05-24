https://www.euronews.com/2022/05/24/End of an era: NYC removes last free-standing pay phone

New York City marked one other chapter within the gradual dying of the land line phone.

Workers eliminated town’s closing free-standing sidewalk cellphone sales space from a road nook close to Times Square on Monday.

The cubicles have been as soon as a fixture on seemingly each road nook within the days earlier than cell telephones.

The metropolis started changing its public payphones with wifi hotspots in 2015.

Other payphones across the metropolis live on in public transit stations and ferry terminals, in addition to in some nook shops.

The metropolis says the cellphone sales space is destined for an exhibit on the Museum of the City of New York wanting again on life earlier than the digital age.