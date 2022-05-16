Hungry for growth, Jubilee Metals looks to Northern Zambia | Fin24

An R800 million funding programme has expanded the footprint of metals processing firm Jubilee Metals past South Africa to ship vital development. And the corporate is hungry for extra because it appears to be like to Northern Zambia.

In a market replace on Monday, Jubilee mentioned it had achieved milestones in its Southern Copper Refining Strategy which goals to provide as much as 12 000 tonnes of copper items each year together with a cobalt by-product from sure cobalt-containing feed streams.

Commissioning actions for Project Roan – a processing plant which feeds the operational Sable Refinery – at the moment are nearing conclusion and the plant is predicted to achieve design capacities throughout July this 12 months.

Adding to copper refining capability at its Sable refinery, Jubilee mentioned the development of a cobalt refining circuit is underway and anticipated to begin commissioning subsequent month.

Designed to provide as much as 1 200 tonnes of cobalt per 12 months, it has the potential to usher in vital revenues, the corporate mentioned.

“With the completion of the construction of Project Roan we now look to accelerate our investment programme into the Northern Refining Strategy targeting the Luanshya, Kitwe and Mufulira area,” Jubilee CEO Leon Coetzer mentioned in a press release.

In South Africa, the corporate’s new and expanded Inyoni operations – a chrome and platinum group metals (PGM) facility – is already exceeding targets and Jubilee on the right track to attain its PGM ounce manufacturing goal of 44 000 ounces and 1.2 million tonnes of chrome focus each year.

As Inyoni continues to ramp up manufacturing, it delivered simply over 8 000 PGM ounces within the first three months of the 12 months, a rise of 75% in comparison with Inyoni’s common manufacturing fee of the earlier two quarters

“The Jubilee team was bold in its plans to expand and optimise the South African and Zambian operations, however a confident, but prudent approach to the deployment of our £39.5 million (about R786 million) investment programme has already resulted in the delivery of significant results for the group,” mentioned Coetzer. “Rolling out our business case across multiple countries, operations and commodities has enabled us to de-risk, capture economies of scale, and also provided exposure to numerous value points throughout the recovery and metal processing chain.”