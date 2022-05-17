I AM ABLE, an employment platform for those with special needs and their story

A handicrafts retailer on Instagram, named I AM ABLE, just lately discovered itself within the highlight after a Reel of theirs went viral. And, they definitely deserve all the popularity they’re getting. I AM ABLE is an employment platform for these with particular wants and/or mental disabilities. All their merchandise should not solely ready but additionally billed and managed fully by folks with particular wants.

“’Don’t see my disabilities, see my abilities.’ This quote perfectly describes our Abled Mates as shown in their journey of completing their First Big Corporate Order of 70 jars!” reads the caption of their video that has gone viral. The Reel exhibits the workforce creating and packing the order.

Since it was shared on April 6, the video has acquired a number of appreciative feedback on Instagram corresponding to, “Their smiles are priceless” and “You all are doing great work, keep up the spirit.” “This is just wow. Everyone is able,” aptly wrote a 3rd.

In a dialog with Hindustan Times, the ladies behind this initiative shared particulars in regards to the journey of I AM ABLE.

At the height of the pandemic, the job market appeared fairly uninteresting for many. JinShiksha, a faculty primarily based in Mumbai for specially-abled youngsters, began discussing choices via which they might assist their college students with employment alternatives.

Some glad members of I AM ABLE with a bulk order of handcrafted jars they made.

“Initially, the idea was to start a café or a supermarket. But due to those requiring a lot more upfront investment, handicrafts looked like the best way to go,” defined Jinisha Chheda, the Founder and Director of JinShiksha. She wished folks to know that her college students are in a position and that is what led to the naming of the shop which was launched in December 2021.

Meher Motwani, the Creative Head of I AM ABLE, defined that the parents concerned within the course of of creating the merchandise are additionally concerned in promoting them. They usually require extra time for calculations, billing, and so forth. But they make sure that to place them on the frontline at a relaxed tempo to get them acquainted with a real-life work surroundings.

A jar within the course of of creating, by a member of I AM ABLE.

The area can be open to the households of the people in order that they can assist them as properly.

It all turns into price it on the finish of the day when the individuals who put a lot effort into making handicraft merchandise obtain their funds. “Even a payment as low as Rupees 250 has been so meaningful to their families,” Chheda added.

Aarti Parikh, Marketing Head and Job Coach at I AM ABLE, revealed that whereas they’re at the moment primarily based in Mumbai, they hope to broaden to different cities as properly. “We plan to make this a pan-India effort soon as we see our currently-running pilot programme with 20 people taking off.”

I AM ABLE offers members with some leisure time on Saturdays with the IFT (I Flock Together) initiative.

“We would require people to provide opportunities or outsource their work to us. Employing them will support our community to grow and sustain in society. We train our people based on the job requirements and assist in the working program,” she added.

I AM ABLE retailer and JinShiksha might be contacted via Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.