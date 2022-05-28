“I Hope They…”: Elon Musk’s Post-Trial Wish For Johnny Depp-Amber Heard

Amber Heard was married to Johny Depp from 2015 to 2017

New Delhi:

A day after the jury started deliberations within the defamation case between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday referred to as the Hollywood stars “incredible”, hoping they’d transfer on.

Mr Musk, who reportedly dated the actress whereas she was nonetheless married to Mr Depp, tweeted, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

I hope they each transfer on. At their finest, they’re every unbelievable. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

This comes after Mr Depp on Wednesday was confronted within the court docket with a textual content he despatched to his former expertise agent Christian Carinno through which he talked concerning the alleged affair between Ms Heard and the Tesla and SpaceX CEO.

“Come see me face to face…I’ll show him things he’s never seen before…” the actor mentioned within the textual content message which was learn earlier than the jurors in court docket on Wednesday.

Ms Heard, who was married to Mr Depp from 2015 to 2017, obtained a restraining order in opposition to him in May 2016, citing home violence.

56-year-old Depp introduced swimsuit in opposition to Ms Heard over an op-ed she wrote for a US each day in December 2018 through which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp is searching for $50 million in damages from his ex-wife.

The actor mentioned he introduced authorized motion as a result of he wanted to handle “what I’ve been carrying on my back, reluctantly, for six years.”

The 36-year-old Heard countersued for $100 million, claiming that she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his palms.

Lawyers for the 2 sides made their closing arguments on Friday following six weeks of blistering mutual accusations of home violence between the couple.

Both sides have claimed damages to their Hollywood careers.

Dozens of witnesses testified through the trial, together with bodyguards, Hollywood executives, brokers, leisure business specialists, psychiatrists, medical doctors, buddies and family.