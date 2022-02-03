ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, Semi-Final: India Cruise Past Australia To Reach Fourth Consecutive Final | Cricket News

Skipper Yash Dhull gave a glimpse of his uncommon expertise with a well-paced hundred as powerhouse India reached their fourth consecutive U-19 World Cup closing with an emphatic 96-run win over Australia on Wednesday. Dhull struck a chic 110 in as many balls and shared a game-changing 204-run stand together with his deputy Shaik Rasheed (94 off 108 balls) to fireside India to a formidable 290 for 5 after opting to bat. Indian bowlers then carried out their roles to perfection to bowl Australia out for 194 in 41.5 overs. Lachlan Shaw’s high quality 51 got here too late within the day for Australia.

Pacers Rajvardhan Hangargekar (0/26) and Ravi Kumar (2/37) had been spectacular within the first powerplay earlier than spinners Nishant Sindhu (2/25), Vicky Ostwal (3/42) and Kaushal Tambe (1/32) dominated the opposition within the center overs.

The skilled bowling efficiency got here after remarkably mature knocks from Dhulll and Rasheed who was unlucky to overlook out on 100.

Record four-time champions India face England within the closing on Saturday and can be aiming to increase their dominance within the competitors.

Dhull turned the third Indian captain to hit 100 within the match historical past after the illustrious Virat Kohli (2008) and the prodigious Unmukt Chand (2012), who additionally hail from Delhi.

India, probably the most profitable workforce in match historical past, had been hit by COVID-19 firstly of the competitors, dropping the likes of Dhull and Rasheed for 2 video games however the depth within the squad ensured that they sailed to the knock-outs. Chasing a report goal, Australia misplaced their in-form opener Teague Wyllie cheaply with Ravi Kumar trapping him in entrance off his first authentic ball with a late inswinger into the right-hander.

Campbell Kellaway (30) and Corey Miller (38) solid a fluent 68-run stand earlier than perishing in an area of six balls, leaving Australia at 73 for 3.

Left-arm spinner Ostwal took a return catch for his second wicket to make it 119 for six in 30 overs, shutting the door on the opposition. Dhull was not simply spectacular with the bat but additionally his captaincy. He launched part-time offie Raghuvanshi forward of left-arm spinners. Raghuvanshi delivered the breakthrough by trapping Miller.

Earlier, India opted to place runs on the board after wining the toss, understanding it wasn’t the best of pitches to bat on.

Australian pacers bowled nicely within the opening powerplay and the truth that Indian openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (6 off 30) and Harnoor Singh (16 off 30) had been additionally overtly cautious, helped them construct stress.

William Salzmann rocked Raghuvanshi’s off-stump with a magnificence that straightened after pitching.

Harnoor, who has not met the excessive expectations he set for himself, tried to drag a rising ball on leg stump from Tobia Snell solely to glove it again to the wicketkeeper, leaving India at 37 for 2 within the thirteenth over.

India’s two finest batters, Dhull and Rasheed, then bought collectively to raise the workforce out of a spot of hassle. Playing solely their third recreation of the match after lacking two as a consequence of COVID-19, Rasheed and Dhull confirmed maturity past their age to construct the innings.

Dhull bought quite a lot of runs sq. and behind the sq. with deft late-cuts off spinners being certainly one of his pet pictures.

Rasheed, whose first boundary was an aerial straight drive, ended up with eight fours and a six.

The straight six he hit late in his innings off Jack Nisbet took him into the 90s. His punch shot by way of the quilt off Salzmann was probably the most enticing shot he performed.

The extremely rated Dhull performed one other chic knock. The pitch was on the slower facet however he rotated the strike comfortable earlier than accelerating to select boundaries at will, amassing 10 fours and a six in complete.

He bought to a few figures with a two within the forty fifth over and subsequent ball was a pull shot off Tom Whitney for the second six of the innings.

After Dhull’s departure, Rasheed couldn’t get to a deserving hundred after being caught at backward level off Nisbet.

Australia had been sloppy within the subject by way of the innings. Rasheed was dropped on 24 and missed a straightforward run out probability of Dhull who was batting on 74.

With two set batters gone in fast succession, the move of the innings was barely disrupted earlier than Nishant Sindhu (12 not out off 10), Dinesh Bana (20 not out off 4 balls) and Rajvardhan Hangagekar (13 off 10) got here up with the large pictures within the loss of life overs.

Australia leaked as many as 108 runs within the final 10 overs with the fiftieth over bowled by Tom Whitney going for 27.