Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for

following an ‘unbiased international coverage’, saying New Delhi

imported crude oil from Russia regardless of American sanctions on

Trend

experiences citing Rediff.

Khan, a fierce critic of the ruling National Democratic Alliance

authorities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke extremely of the

Indian international coverage.

Addressing a public rally within the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he

informed his supporters that he wish to reward the neighbouring

nation India because it was having an ‘unbiased international coverage’.

Khan mentioned that India, which is part of the Quad grouping, has

Moscow.

The Quad grouping has the United States, India, Japan and

Australia as its members.