Imran Khan lauds India’s ‘independent foreign policy’ on Ukraine
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday lauded India for
following an ‘unbiased international coverage’, saying New Delhi
imported crude oil from Russia regardless of American sanctions on
Moscow, Trend
experiences citing Rediff.
Khan, a fierce critic of the ruling National Democratic Alliance
authorities led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, spoke extremely of the
Indian international coverage.
Addressing a public rally within the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, he
informed his supporters that he wish to reward the neighbouring
nation India because it was having an ‘unbiased international coverage’.
Khan mentioned that India, which is part of the Quad grouping, has
imported crude oil from Russia regardless of American sanctions on
Moscow.
The Quad grouping has the United States, India, Japan and
Australia as its members.