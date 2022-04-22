In Andhra, Gangrape Of Mentally Challenged Woman Sparks Political Row

Vijayawada Gang-Rape: Two police official have been suspended. (Representational)

Amaravati:

An alleged case of gang-rape led to political acrimony between the ruling YSR Congress and the principle opposition Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Friday whilst Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced an help of Rs 10 lakh to the survivor.

State Director General of Police Ok V Rajendranath Reddy ordered suspension of the inspector and sub-inspector of Nunna Police Station in Vijayawada, below which the survivor’s residence fell.

The political slugfest turned ugly as AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma issued a “notice” to Leader of Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for “outraging and insulting” her modesty.

A 23-year-old lady, who was stated to be mentally challenged, was allegedly lured to the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada by an individual three days in the past and confined to a dingy room. He, adopted by two of his associates, allegedly took turns to rape the younger lady for over 20 hours, based on the police.

The incident got here to mild after she returned house on Thursday.

Police recognized the culprits as employees of a personal agency that was engaged by the federal government hospital for fogging work.

They have been instantly arrested, police stated, including that the survivor was admitted to the hospital for remedy.

However, the police got here below sharp assault from varied quarters for having did not act on the grievance of the survivor’s father in regards to the disappearance of his daughter.

Following this, the DGP positioned the Nunna Station House Officer and the sector SI below suspension for dereliction of responsibility.

On Friday, TDP chief Naidu went to the (previous) GGH to console the survivor. By then, the Women’s Commission chairperson was contained in the sufferer’s room.

An altercation then ensued between Mr Naidu and Ms Padma whilst former MLA B Uma and former Mayor P Anuradha of the TDP joined in.

There was commotion within the hospital because the TDP members resorted to slogan-shouting, which infuriated the Commission chairperson.

She exchanged phrases with the TDP leaders and stated it was not the venue to politicise the difficulty.

At the identical time, metropolis Commissioner of Police T Kanti Rana too reached the spot, angering the survivor’s household and family. The survivor’s members of the family raised slogans towards the police, alleging that their inaction led to the crime.

Later within the afternoon, Deputy Chief Minister (Home) T Vanita and Health Minister V Rajini additionally visited the hospital and consoled the sufferer.

A launch from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated Chief Minister Reddy directed the Medical and Health Department authorities to conduct an intensive inquiry into the lapses that led to the rape incident on the federal government hospital premises.

The well being authorities instantly terminated the service contract of the fogging company in addition to the personal safety company, holding them liable for the incident.

Later within the night, the Women’s Commission chairperson issued notices to Chandrababu Naidu and former MLA B Uma, directing them to look for an enquiry earlier than the Commission on April 27 and provides an evidence.

“Being an ex-CM and the opposition leader-cum-Telugu Desam Party leader of Andhra Pradesh, you have come to the place along with your henchmen and wantonly created galata and tense atmosphere, made patients panic and also used abusive language with tyranny by outraging and insulting modesty of the Chairperson, A.P. Women’s Commission and misbehaved being a responsible person,” Ms Padma alleged within the discover.

She identified that below Section 14 of the AP Women’s Commission Act, 1998, the Commission was vested with the powers of a civil court docket “for the purpose of Section 195 of CrPC”.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena chief Ok Pawan Kalyan expressed anguish over the gang-rape incident and blamed police failure for it. The incident additionally uncovered the dearth of safety and surveillance in a significant authorities hospital, he stated in a press release.

State Congress president Sake Sailajanath, CPI secretary Ok Ramakrishna and others additionally condemned the incident and demanded stern measures by the federal government to make sure girls security.

