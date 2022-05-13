In Close Touch With India On Standing Up Against Russian Aggression: US

White House official additionally stated that Biden can even go to India and Australia in close to future.

Washington:

The United States continues to be in shut contact with India about its efforts to rally the world to face up in opposition to Russian aggression, the White House stated on Thursday.

“We continue to remain in close touch with India about our efforts to rally the world to stand up against Russian aggression. That means implementing and abiding by sanctions that have been put in place,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed reporters at her each day information convention.

US Deputy Security Advisor Dileep Singh not too long ago took a visit to India to have a dialog about that, she stated.

“We continue to encourage countries to speak out about Russian aggression. And obviously on COVID-19, we have been an important partner with India in providing supply and vaccines in their times of need over the course of the last 15 months and certainly will continue to work with them on that,” Psaki stated in response to a query.

Responding to a different query, Psaki stated she is bound President Biden would journey to 2 Quad international locations — India and Australia — sooner or later. Biden is scheduled to journey to Japan and South Korea later this month.

“I am sure he will, in the future. But we have two foreign trips we are still trying to finalise at this point. And so I do not have any predictions about when,” Psaki stated.

