Europe
In pictures: France’s battle against catastrophic wildfires
With 1000’s of hectares burned out and ten thousand folks compelled to flee, France’s battle in opposition to wildfires isn’t over.
Firefighters have made some progress to comprise blazes in southwestern France, although the danger of recent infernos breaking out stays excessive due to hovering temperatures and drought within the nation.
This Friday firefighters from throughout Europe got here to assist their french colleagues.
These pictures reveal the dimensions — and toll — of the firefighters’ race in opposition to the clock within the scorching epicentre of a pure catastrophe.