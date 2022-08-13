In pictures: France’s battle against catastrophic wildfires

With 1000’s of hectares burned out and ten thousand folks compelled to flee, France’s battle in opposition to wildfires isn’t over.

Firefighters have made some progress to comprise blazes in southwestern France, although the danger of recent infernos breaking out stays excessive due to hovering temperatures and drought within the nation.

This Friday firefighters from throughout Europe got here to assist their french colleagues.

These pictures reveal the dimensions — and toll — of the firefighters’ race in opposition to the clock within the scorching epicentre of a pure catastrophe.

The firefighters are tackling a blaze close to Hostens, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 10, 2022 SDIS 33 through AP

The firefighters tackls a blaze close to Hostens, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 10, 2022 SDIS 33 through AP

An aerial view of a blaze close to Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 11, 2022 SDIS 33 through AP

This photograph supplied by the fireplace brigade of the Gironde area SDIS 33, reveals a wildfire burning close to Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, France. August 12, 2022 SDIS 33 through AP

The firefighters lined-up on a highway as they sort out a blaze close to Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 11, 2022 SDIS 33 through AP

A aircraft drops fire-retardant as firefighters sort out ablaze close to Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, southwestern France. August 11, 2022 SDIS 33 through AP