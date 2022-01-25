In rebuttal to Gadkari, Stalin says TN prioritises NHAI projects

Amid the Tamil Nadu authorities feeling snubbed after the union authorities rejected the state’s tableau for the Republic Day parade, got here one other blow from union street transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari who complained that they had been going through a number of bottlenecks to maneuver initiatives within the state.

On Monday, chief minister MK Stalin responded to him taking a defensive place that most of the present points inflicting venture delays are from the previous decade throughout the AIADMK’s regime however he assured to cooperate.

Gadkari was talking at The Hindu’s Business Line Countdown to Budget 2022 final week when he stated, “my problem is with Tamil Nadu” and sought the state’s cooperation making a comparability with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan whom he stated was proactive regardless of some points.

In an in depth reply, Stalin says a group to particularly look into National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) initiatives is assembly each fortnight and that they’re placing their greatest efforts to type them out on the earliest. “Considering the efforts taken by the state government and the resultant progress in the field, your statement made during the above-mentioned event has been a bit surprising to me,” Stalin stated within the letter.

He recalled that he had given an in depth reply on the motion taken when Gakari had written to him on these points previously. “After my government took over, NHAI projects have been given very high importance by us,” he stated. “We fully realise the significance of road connectivity for an industrialized state like us and hence I have given specific instructions to all departments to give top priority to NHAI projects.”

The DMK authorities took over in May after a decade of AIADMK rule.

Stalin stated he held a evaluation assembly and as a observe up, the minister for public works (EV Velu) has up to now carried out 4 conferences with all of the departments involved with the NHAI initiatives. He stated the chief secretary and the principal secretary, highways and minor ports division have carried out 13 completely different conferences on the identical issues together with the district collectors and line departments together with NHAI officers. Overall, there was a high-level assembly for NHAI initiatives each fortnight over the last six months.

Stalin stated the general public works minister had met Gadkari in Delhi on October 12 final 12 months to temporary him on the steps which might be being taken for quick implementation of NHAI initiatives. Following that minister Velu had convened a joint assembly on December 16 final 12 months with officers from the state and normal supervisor of NHAI from Delhi.

“All the issues and action taken on them were discussed during this full day meeting and it was noted that about 80% of the NHAI issues have been resolved,” Stalin stated. Taking up particular initiatives resembling Vikaravandi – Kumbakonam – Thanjavur Road and Melur – Karaikudi Road, Stalin stated that they’ve been resolved with particular interventions by the state authorities. “The above position may also kindly be verified with the NHAI team in Tamil Nadu,” he stated.

The chief minister additionally blamed the NHAI for inflicting sure delays. For occasion, he stated the system of approval of land valuation for land acquisition underneath the National Highways Act must be streamlined. “In some cases, NHAI has not agreed to valuation fixed by the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) or the arbitration awards given by the district collectors, putting the process in limbo,” he stated.

He stated purposes for borrow earth permission weren’t scrutinised correctly and had been being given with out crucial paperwork in place and a few websites aren’t possible as there may be water stagnation. However, Stalin stated that as requested by the NHAI, steps are being taken to amend the Mining Rules to present borrow earth permits for longer intervals in authorities lands.

As of now, they’re at present being given for 3 months since Tamil Nadu had two spells of monsoon and customarily tanks/ponds are underneath water for six months. For personal lands, the permission already is being given for 9 months or extra.