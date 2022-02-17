In UP Polls Phase 3, This Statistic Is Same For BJP, Samajwadi Party

The elections to the 403 meeting seats are being held in seven phases this time.

The Samajwadi Party and the BJP have fielded nearly equal percentages of candidates with “serious criminal cases” in opposition to them for the third part of the Uttar Pradesh meeting polls, in line with a report.

While 21 of the 55 candidates (36.20 per cent) of the SP have declared critical felony instances, the variety of BJP contestants stood at 20 out of 55 (36.36 per cent), the UP Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report discovered.

Overall, 103 (17 per cent) candidates out of the 627 within the fray for the third part of the meeting elections have declared critical felony instances wherein most punishment is 5 years or extra and offences are non-bailable, in line with the report.

Among different main political events, 18 or (31 per cent) of the 59 BSP candidates, 10 (18 per cent) of the 56 Congress candidates and 11 (22 per cent) of the 49 AAP candidates have declared critical felony instances of their affidavits, it famous.

Serious crimes additionally embrace instances like kidnapping, homicide, crimes in opposition to girls, corruption, and electoral offences, the ballot reforms advocacy teams mentioned.

UP Election Watch and ADR mentioned they’ve analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 623 candidates out of the 627 who’re contesting the polls on February 20. The affidavits of the remaining 4 candidates have been both badly scanned or incomplete, it added.

Another 135 (22 per cent) candidates have declared felony instances in opposition to them, it said.

Also, 11 candidates have declared instances associated to crimes in opposition to girls. Out of 11 candidates, two have declared instances associated to rape (IPC Section 376), the report said.

The part three polls on February 20 will likely be held in 59 meeting constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, spanning the 16 districts of Auriyya, Etah, Etawah, Farukkhabad, Firozabad, Hamirpur, Hathras, Jalaun, Jhansi, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba and Mainpuri.

The elections to the 403 meeting seats are being held in seven phases this time. The polls for the primary two phases have been held on February 10 and 14.

Election outcomes will likely be introduced on March 7.

