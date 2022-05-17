In wake of Buffalo tragedy, experts say it’s now time to stop the war brewing at home, the growing threat of white supremacists

NEW YORK — For the previous couple of years, the Department of Homeland Security has warned the nation of the rising downside of white supremacists, calling it the gravest terror risk to the United States.

CBS2’s Astrid Martinez spoke with specialists Monday on find out how to spot and cease the warfare brewing at residence.

Tragedies like the one in Buffalo generally is a defining second for a metropolis and a nation.

“We know that from evidence that the shooter has left behind is that one of the things he was thinking about was this myth of the ‘great replacement.’ That’s the idea that we have entered a time in America, even globally, that now white power and white leadership is going to be replaced by Black and brown power and leadership,” stated Dr. L’Heureux Lewis-McCoy, an affiliate professor of sociology and Black research at NYU.

Lewis-McCoy teaches concerning the rising risk of white supremacist actions within the United States.

“So people like the shooter in Buffalo are interested in doing these acts, not as a one off, but as an attempt at escalation to hopefully get other people involved who will hasten something like a race war or race riot. The idea being that if white people take back what is theirs using violence in any means, whether it’s a book ban, whether it is assault weapons, they’ll once again be placed in their rightful position,” Lewis-McCoy stated.

This 12 months, DHS listed home terrorism, particularly white supremacy, as the best terror risk to the nation. The company attributes the resurgence to a number of components.

“We are not only seeing this type of ideology in the dark web rabbit holes, we are also seeing elected officials and mainstream media that amplify this type of hateful beliefs. And we have to understand the attack on Saturday as a consequence of what happens when you don’t stand up to this type of hate across all of society,” stated Jackie Bray, commissioner of the New York State Division of DHS and Emergency Services.

DHS says it’s responding to the rising risk by coaching throughout a number of platforms on figuring out radicalization and interrupting it.

So what radicalizes an individual?

According to DHS, violent extremists are impressed by a spread of grievances and ideologies. The key contributing issue is a proliferation of false or deceptive narratives which might sow discord or undermine public belief in U.S. authorities.

Dr. Lewis-McCoy says figuring out the trigger is simply step one.

“It’s not going to be a simple solution where we nip it in the bud at home or we do something on campus. It this has got to be a comprehensive response,” Lewis-McCoy stated.

