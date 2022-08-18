India BANS 8 YouTube channels for carrying horrific content! This is what they were doing; check full list

India has blocked eight YouTube channels for spreading pretend information and misinformation concerning the nation. Seven of those accounts belonged to Indian YouTubers and one belonged to a Pakistani YouTuber.

The rising epidemic of misinformation and pretend information and misinformation on YouTube has grow to be an enormous downside. Now, in a shocker, India has banned a complete of eight YouTube channels, out of which seven had been of Indian YouTubers and one belonged to a Pakistani YouTuber. Alongside, one Facebook account and two Facebook posts have additionally been taken down. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, these channels had been spreading pretend information and misinformation towards India. This transfer comes merely every week after the information of the federal government blocking VLC media participant’s web site got here to floor.

The Ministry used its emergency powers below the IT Rules, 2021 to ban these YouTube channels and the Facebook account. The YouTube channels which have been banned had been fairly common and had a complete 114 crore views and above 85 lakh subscribers, in keeping with a press release launched by the federal government.

Government bans seven Pakistani, one Indian YouTube channels

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting additionally highlighted that these channels contributed to unfold hatred amongst spiritual communities and incited enmity by way of their content material. These banned YouTube channels frequently made false claims and unfold misinformation. Horrifically, they even focused faith.

“Examples include fake news such as the Government of India to have ordered demolition of religious structures; Government of India to have banned celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, etc. Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country”, stated the ministry.

“The YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces, Jammu and Kashmir, etc. The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India’s friendly relations with foreign States,” it added.

The blocked Indian YouTube channels embrace Loktantra Tv with 12.90 lakh subscribers, U&V TV with 10.20 lakh subscribers, AM Razvi with 95,900 subscribers, Gouravshali Pawan Mithilanchal with 7 lakh subscribers, Sarkari Update with 80,900 subscribers and Sab Kuch Dekho with 19.40 lakh subscribers. On the opposite hand the one Pakistani YouTube channel to be banned was News ki Dunya with 97,000 subscribers.