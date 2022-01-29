India vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Dhull set to return for quarter-final – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh, Live Score and Updates: Welcome to our LIVE protection of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Super League quarter-final between India and Bangladesh in Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground. Stay tuned for additional updates as we construct up in the direction of the match.

Preview: India face Bangladesh of their Super League quarter-final conflict of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in Antigua on Saturday.

The Boys in Blue ended the group stage unbeaten to high Group B with six factors, however following their opening win over South Africa, captain Yash Dhull and 5 others returned constructive for COVID-19.

However, Dhull and 4 others- Yash’s deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Sidharth Yadav, have since recovered from coronavirus, and can be found for the last-eight conflict.

Just when key gamers are prone to return to motion, India, nevertheless, have suffered a contemporary setback with stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu testing constructive for the virus.

News company PTI on Friday reported that left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam would are available in as a substitute for Nishant within the squad.

Performance sensible for India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (228 runs) and Raj Bawa (217 runs) have been India’s main run-getters, with each of them having scored a century every.

Those two can be essential in offering stability to their batting and can be anticipated to proceed their spectacular present.

Bawa, the truth is, along with his knock of 162* towards Uganda, surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s knock of 158 to register the very best particular person rating by an Indian on the U19 World Cup.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Vicky Ostwal is India’s high wicket-taker in the mean time, with seven scalps from three video games.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s solely defeat within the group stage got here towards England, once they had been bundled out for simply 97. England chased it down comfortably with seven wickets to spare.

Bangladesh would then go on to beat Canada and UAE of their remaining video games to qualify for the Super League quarters by ending second.

Here’s all that you must know concerning the India-Bangladesh U19 World Cup quarter-final:

When will the Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 happen?

The Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will happen on 29 January, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may also be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You also can browse firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.