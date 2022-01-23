India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Quite obvious we’ve gone wrong, no shying away from that, says KL Rahul | Cricket News – Times of India

CAPE TOWN: India captain KL Rahul on Sunday attributed the 0-3 drubbing within the ODI sequence in opposition to South Africa to a collective failure and mentioned there isn’t a shying away from the truth that the guests have “gone wrong”.India did not keep away from a sequence whitewash regardless of Deepak Chahar ‘s scintillating 34-ball 54, shedding the third ODI by 4 runs right here to finish a disastrous tour of the ‘Rainbow Nation’.India had earlier misplaced the three-match Test sequence 1-2 in opposition to South Africa.

“Quite obvious where we’ve gone wrong. No shying away from it. At times our shot selection has been poor. Even with the ball we haven’t been hitting the right areas consistently. Have played well in patches but haven’t built pressure over a long period,” Rahul mentioned on the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Can’t fault the boys for the passion and effort. In terms of skill and understanding the situation – sometimes we’ve gone wrong. But it happens – we’ve got some new guys in the team. In the one-day series at times we’ve kept doing the same mistakes.”

“It’s early in our journey to the World Cup. We can return, have some arduous conversations. Have had a good time in South Africa. Have been taken care of rather well. We’ve proven a variety of combat.”

Talking about Sunday’s sport, Rahul mentioned Chahar gave India hope along with his whirlwind knock.

“Deepak gave us a real chance of winning the game. Quite an exciting game, just disappointed we ended up on the losing side. We gave ourselves a real chance, something we can learn from and get better,” he mentioned.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma mentioned he was glad to show their critics incorrect after what he termed “mission accomplished” for the underrated Proteas.

“Got a bit crazy at the end. Probably the complacency got to us. Guys tried a couple of things that didn’t come off. Very satisfying, mission accomplished for us. Many people didn’t give us much of a chance.

“Hope by means of our performances, we have been capable of get a few supporters. Making good strides as a staff. Challenge is to get higher and higher,” he mentioned.

The Protea skipper heaped reward on Quinton de Kock, who hit a 130-ball 124 after opening the innings.

De Kock was ably supported by Rassie van der Dussen, who made 52 off 59 balls.

“Quinton’s been nice. Rassie as effectively with the bat. He’s been super. His sport beginning to transfer to the subsequent stage. Bowling’s been respectable. This was an enormous problem, an enormous impediment in our journey. To come out the way in which we did – profitable Tests, profitable ODIs convincingly will do a world of excellent.

“What pleased me most – if you look at the Test series, feel like it’s the hardest series I’ve been part of. Indian bowlers asking questions regularly. Even in the field the intensity. Physically we’ve been challenged – it’s been very hot the last couple of weeks,” he mentioned.

De Kock, who was adjudged participant of the match in addition to participant of the match, mentioned: “It wasn’t flat in any respect (the pitch). Was a wicket the place you are by no means fairly in. Came again, had every week of coaching in Paarl. First sport — was simply looking for some rhythm. I used to be nonetheless looking for my ft after which within the second ODI, discovered my rhythm.”