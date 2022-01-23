India vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI at Cape Town: Chahar strikes early as Malan departs for 1 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Score, third ODI Today’s Match Updates: Jasprit Bumrah from the opposite finish. De Kock and Malan seize a single every, earlier than the in-form keeper-batter collects the primary boundary of the innings off the final ball of the over, working the ball by means of the midwicket area. Six from the over.

third ODI preview: India tackle South Africa within the third ODI at Newlands, Cape Town.

In latest instances India have been spectacular on away excursions however they have not had a superb outing in South Africa. They began off effectively with a win within the first Test at Centurion however then misplaced the following two matches to give up the sequence. Then they misplaced the primary two ODIs to lose the three-match sequence as effectively.

Having been completely outclassed in each their ODIs, India shall be seeking to play for satisfaction within the lifeless rubber on Sunday.

Their batting strategy in each video games has come beneath the scanner. Do they should rating shortly within the powerplays? In the 2nd ODI, they managed 287 however it was simply chased down by South Africa. Their bowling too has been listless. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, nobody has seemed threatening.

KL Rahul took 79 balls for his 55. It was Rishabh Pant who introduced some urgency to the proceedings with a breezy 71-ball 85. The center order disillusioned once more with Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer scoring 11 and 22, respectively. Kohli acquired out for a duck off an uncharacteristic erratic shot.

Heading into the third ODI, India must enhance their batting drastically. Shardul has performed a few excellent innings to convey respectability to their totals however India cannot hold relying on him.

India can also be anticipated to ring in adjustments for the Sunday’s recreation. Deepak Chahar may substitute Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jayant Yadav could be introduced in for R Ashwin. They might herald Suryakumar Yadav instead of Shreyas Iyer.

South Africa, however, will look to proceed with the momentum to realize a sequence sweep.

They have been sensible with the bat and their bowlers have completed a formidable job. In the final match, each batsman contributed within the chase of 288. Malan – 91, De Kock 78, Bavuma – 35, Markram – 37 not out and Van der Dussen 37 not out.

With confidence of their arsenal, South Africa begin off as favourites.

Here’s all you should know concerning the India vs South Africa third ODI.

When will the third ODI between South Africa and India happen?

The second ODI between India and South Africa will happen on 23 January 2022.

What is the venue for the South Africa-India match?

The match will happen at Newlands, Cape Town

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 2 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa match?

The match shall be telecast on Star Sports Network. The dwell streaming of the match can even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse Firstpost.com for dwell updates and over-by-over commentary.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.