Indian Mountaineer Takes National Flag To Europe’s Highest Peak On I-Day

London:

Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya on Monday unfurled the tricolour on Mount Elbrus, the best peak in Europe, to mark India’s 76th Independence Day.

Ms Dehariya, 30, who hails from the hamlet of Tamia within the Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, timed her expedition to hit the height simply in time to have a good time ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ with the tricolour.

As somebody who has conquered Mount Everest prior to now, the mountaineer determined to tackle the problem of scaling the 5,642-metre highest peak in Europe situated on the Russia-Georgia border.

“The weather near the top of the mountain was extremely cold, with winds blowing up to 35 km/h and making visibility subsided with temperatures down to minus 25 degrees Celsius,” stated Ms Dehariya, in a message from the height.

“It made it difficult for us even to take a rest for few minutes amid the coldest weather. However, post-pregnancy, I was mentally prepared for the summit. I geared myself up for this day and practiced a lot in the mountains of Tamia. Thus, this made me successfully reach the top of Mount Elbrus before record time,” Ms Dehariya, mom of a 15-month-old daughter, stated.

Sharing the experiences from her expedition with a crew of mountaineers, Bhawna Dehariya recalled how on August 10 they travelled from the Russian capital of Moscow to Mineralny Vody, from the place they started their proposed climb to Mount Elbrus.

“The next day was extremely strenuous due to bad weather and I had a blood clot from my nose while undergoing high altitude acclimatisation during the rotation for climatic adaptation at a height of 2,346 metres,” shared Ms Dehariya.

“Thereafter, we established a base camp with the group on August 12 at a height of 3,888 metres, where we had rotation for the following two days up to a height of 4,500 metres. Notably, this rotation is considered to be essential for protecting the body from acute mountain sickness and fluctuations in mountain air pressure,” she stated.

It was at midnight on August 13 that the crew set off for the height and arrived within the early hours of August 15.

“I hoisted the tricolour with grandeur at the peak of Mount Elbrus West, which is 5,642 metres high above the sea level,” stated the proud mountaineer.

Bhawna Dehariya admits this expedition, collaborated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and the State Bank of India, has been one of the vital tough, strenuous and bodily exhausting.

She has beforehand established herself as one of many first girls from Madhya Pradesh to scale the summit of Mount Everest on May 22, 2019 and went on to scale Mount Kosciuszko in Australia in the identical 12 months. She has additionally scaled Africa’s Mount Kilimanjaro, the continent’s highest peak and has had the chance to have a good time Diwali and Holi at among the highest peaks.

Her newest expedition was deliberate for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and was made specifically robust as she needed to depart behind her daughter. However, the mountaineer is decided to finish peaks of all seven continents as a part of her “Seven Summits Quest” and unfurl the tricolour on all the highest peaks she scales.

