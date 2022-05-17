Indian Oil Corporation Net Drops 31.4% In Q4; Record Profit In 2021-22

Sequentially, IOC’s revenue was greater than Rs 5,860.80 crore within the earlier quarter.

New Delhi:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Tuesday reported a 31.4 per cent drop within the fourth quarter internet revenue on a margin squeeze in petrochemicals and losses on auto gas gross sales.

Standalone internet revenue of Rs 6,021.88 crore, or Rs 6.56 a share, in January-March, in contrast with Rs 8,781.30 crore, or Rs 9.56 per share, in the identical interval a 12 months again, the corporate stated in a inventory trade submitting.

Sequentially, the revenue was greater than Rs 5,860.80 crore within the earlier quarter.

With oil costs surging, income from operations rose to Rs 2.06 lakh crore within the closing quarter of this fiscal 12 months ending March 31 from Rs 1.63 lakh crore a 12 months again.

IOC and different public sector oil corporations held petrol and diesel costs for a document length regardless of a surge in the price of uncooked supplies (crude oil). They began elevating costs solely on March 22.

Pre-tax earnings from the sale of petroleum merchandise fell 8 per cent to Rs 8,251.29 crore whereas the identical from the petrochemicals enterprise was down 72 per cent to Rs 570.18 crore.

The Board of the corporate beneficial the difficulty of bonus shares within the ratio of 1:2 — one new bonus fairness share of Rs 10 every for each two current fairness shares.

It additionally declared a closing dividend of Rs 3.60 per fairness share (pre-bonus), which interprets right into a closing dividend of Rs 2.40 per fairness post-bonus for the monetary 12 months 2021-22.

The closing dividend is along with the interim dividend of Rs 9.00 per share (pre-bonus) paid earlier.

For the total fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022), the corporate posted a document Rs 30,443.93 crore internet revenue, a rise of 15 per cent over the earlier monetary 12 months.

The surge got here on the again of an increase in refining margins. The agency earned $11.22 on turning each barrel of crude oil into gas within the fiscal as in comparison with a gross refining margin of $5.64 within the earlier 12 months.

The core GRM or the present value GRM for the 12 months 2021-22 after offsetting stock good points got here to $7.61 per barrel, it stated.