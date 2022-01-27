India’s first woman Rafale pilot Shivangi Singh takes part in R-Day parade

The nation’s first lady Rafale fighter jet pilot Shivangi Singh was a part of the Indian Air Force tableau on the Republic Day parade on Wednesday. She is simply the second lady fighter jet pilot to be a part of the IAF tableau, Trend stories citing The Indian EXPRESS.

Last 12 months, Flight Lieutenant Bhawna Kanth grew to become the primary feminine fighter jet pilot to be a part of the IAF tableau.

Singh, who’s from Varanasi, joined the IAF in 2017 and was commissioned within the IAF’s second batch of girls fighter pilots. She had been flying MiG-21 Bison plane earlier than flying the Rafale. She is a part of the IAF’s Golden Arrows squadron based mostly out of Ambala in Punjab.

The IAF tableau was based mostly on the theme — ‘Indian Air Force transforming for the future’. Scaled down fashions of Rafale fighter jet, indigenously developed mild fight helicopter (LCH) and 3D surveillance radar Aslesha MK-1 have been a part of the float.

It additionally featured a scaled down mannequin of MiG-21 plane that performed a significant function within the 1971 struggle by which India defeated Pakistan, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh, in addition to a mannequin of India’s first indigenously developed plane Gnat.

The first batch of Rafale fighter jets arrived on July 29, 2020, almost 4 years after India signed an inter-governmental settlement with France to acquire 36 plane at a price of Rs 59,000 crore.

So far, 32 Rafale jets have been delivered to the IAF and 4 are anticipated by April this 12 months.