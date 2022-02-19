India’s Forex Reserves Fall By $1.76 Billion To $630.19 Billion

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell in the course of the week ending February 11

Mumbai (Maharashtra):

Foreign alternate reserves of the nation fell by $1.76 billion to $630.19 billion within the week ending February 11 because of a pointy drop within the worth of international forex property, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) information confirmed.

Foreign forex property, which is the most important part of the foreign exchange reserves, slumped by $2.764 billion to $565.565 billion in the course of the week beneath evaluation, in accordance with the RBI’s weekly statistical complement.

In greenback phrases, the international forex property embrace the impact of appreciation or depreciation of non-dollar currencies like Euro, UK’s Pound Sterling and Japanese Yen held within the international alternate reserves.

India’s reserve place within the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dropped by $16 million to $5.217 billion.

At the identical time although, there was a pointy rise within the worth of gold reserves and particular drawing rights (SDRs). The worth of gold reserves jumped by $952 million to $40.235 billion in the course of the week beneath evaluation.

India’s SDR worth with the IMF rose by $65 million to $19.173 billion.