Indonesian dancers perfectly recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Tumhi Dekho Naa

The song Tumhi Dekho Naa that includes Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji from the 2006 movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has been a fan favorite since its launch. The Internet can be crammed with folks recreating or lip-syncing to the fantastic quantity. There is now a contemporary inclusion to that class and it’s a video shared by an Indonesian YouTuber. The video reveals two dancers completely re-enacting your entire song-dance sequence. The clip has now gained folks over, particularly the Bollywood lovers. There is a excessive risk that the video will amaze you and go away you with an enormous smile in your face.

“TUMHI DEKHO NA – Vina Fan Version Parodi Recreate – Rani Mukerji Shah Rukh Khan Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna [sic],” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The clip opens to indicate a display screen splits in two elements. One of them reveals the unique music and the opposite options the recreated one We gained’t give away the rest, so check out the video:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past on May 10. Since being posted, the clip has accrued greater than 22,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted many to submit appreciative feedback.

“Can never be disappointed by her choice of work when it comes to quality! What a mesmerizing performance done by Vina and Ferdi , their chemistry looks wonderful too! LOVE From INDIA,” wrote a YouTube person. “Just like original…specially… orange tree scene,” expressed one other.

“I was smiling throughout. Such a stunning, flawless recreation of my most favourite Hindi song. Kudos to everyone involved,” praised a 3rd. “You both look stunning and believe me you both actually have justified the song…the chemistry you both have is incomparable and what we have seen in the original video was not like what it is here…wowww!!! I am from India and all my love to both of you,” posted a fourth.

