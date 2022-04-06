INSIDE Kourtney Kardashian’s Las Vegas wedding with Travis Barker

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian has shared footage from her tremendous enjoyable marriage ceremony with Travis Barker on social media. The duo confirmed on Wednesday (April 6), that they bought married on Monday (April 4), in Las Vegas, after their Grammy’s efficiency. Taking to her Instagram deal with, the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star shared footage from their early Monday morning marriage ceremony on the One Love Wedding Chapel. In the photographs, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, may be seen wearing black leather-based jackets and shades. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated their ceremony.

The two may be seen laughing, holding fingers and kissing. “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2 am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect,” she wrote within the caption. They additionally wore related black sun shades.

It is presently unclear if the couple obtained a wedding licence earlier than the ceremony. Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker wedding: They might have said I dos but couple not legally married; Know why

After initially sparking courting rumours again in December 2020, the couple confirmed their romance on Instagram in February 2021. They bought engaged simply eight months later, when Travis popped the query in a dreamy, beachside proposal on the Rosewood Miramar resort in Montecito, California. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged, check romantic proposal pics

Kourtney bought engaged to Travis again in October 2021 and stories went on to say that the households “get along well” and an “intimate” marriage ceremony ceremony is on the playing cards.

(With ANI inputs)