‘Inspiration’: English footballer Jake Daniels comes out as gay

Jake Daniels has come out as homosexual, making him the one lively male skilled footballer within the UK to take action, and considered one of a handful worldwide.

The 17-year-old Blackpool ahead made a ground-breaking announcement on the finish of his first season with the Championship membership.

“This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch,” he stated in a statement.

“But off the pitch I’ve been hiding the actual me and who I actually am. I’ve identified my entire life that I’m homosexual, and I now really feel that I’m prepared to return out and be myself.”

“It’s a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality.”

Daniels said he was inspired by Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo, who is the only openly gay man currently playing top-flight football around the world.

While women’s football features many prominent LGBT+ players, the men’s professional game lacks players who are publicly gay.

“I’ve hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in,” Daniels said.

“I want to be a role model myself by doing this. There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality.”

“I simply wish to inform them that you simply don’t have to vary who you’re, or how try to be, simply to slot in. You being you, and being blissful, is what issues most.”

Daniels stated teammates at Blackpool embraced his sexuality after he confided in them. The English membership stated it was “incredibly proud that he has reached a stage where he is empowered to express himself both on and off the pitch.”

‘Being you and being blissful is what issues most’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the English Football Association have additionally described Daniels as an “inspiration”.

“This is a hugely positive step as we strive to build an inclusive game that we can all be proud of,” the FA said on Twitter.

“We are with you and we hope your story will help to give people across the game the strength and encouragement to be their true selves.”

Activists have lengthy been bemoaning an absence of progress in males’s soccer on homosexuality.

In 1990, English footballer Justin Fashanu was the final male skilled who publically got here out as homosexual. Fashanu later dedicated suicide in 1998.

Meanwhile, former German worldwide Thomas Hitzlsperger came out as gay in 2014, a yr after his retirement.

“Well done Jake Daniels, have a wonderful career!” Hitzlsperger tweeted on Monday. Great to see the help of Blackpool FC and [the LGBT+ charity] Stonewall to make this doable!”

