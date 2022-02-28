‘Intense’ rain to smash east coast again

Days after 180-year rain data have been damaged in Queensland, your complete east coast will cop a drenching as “intense” rain threatens extra floods.

As a catastrophe unfolds in Queensland, a second weather system is on the way in which carrying “intense” rainfall that’s anticipated to batter most of Australia’s east coast.

Between 400 and 800mm of rain fell within the final 4 days, leaving complete suburbs underneath water and the Brisbane River threatening 140 suburbs because it nears the 4.46m peak seen through the devastating 2011 floods.

The Wivenhoe Dam jumped from 80 per cent capability to 160 per cent in simply two days. This morning it was at 183.4 per cent.

Brisbane residents woke to a textual content message from the Bureau of Meteorology warning: “Major flooding likely on the Brisbane River. Evacuate if required. Stay out of flood water. Check roads and plan your journey if evacuating.”

As the dying toll from floods reached seven in Queensland, Sky News Meteorologist Rob Sharpe stated the “extraordinary” rain will proceed properly into the weekend.

“The event is still ongoing in the east of the country,” he stated.

“We’ve seen exceptional rainfall for Queensland with Brisbane seeing three days in a row with more than 200mm.

“(Brisbane) broke its three-day rainfall record and records go back to 1840.

“Some of the heaviest rain was (Sunday) with some totals above 400mm which is why we saw life-threatening flash flooding in Brisbane CBD itself.”

He stated heavy rainfall is predicted on Monday alongside the south coast of Queensland and the north coast of NSW.

“The Northern Rivers, parts of the mid-north coast (will see) heavy to intense rainfall and the threats of damaging winds. The heaviest rain overnight is likely to drift out of sea … but it’s not over then.”

Mr Sharpe stated an approaching higher trough from inland areas “will draw in that moisture from out to sea back on to the coastline”.

Heavy rain is predicted on Wednesday for the central and southern coastlines of NSW, with a low stress system “swinging onto the coastline Wednesday night into Thursday with heavy rainfall possibly reaching intense levels”, Mr Sharpe stated.

“Flash flooding and riverine flooding (are) likely to develop.”

What’s taking place within the different states?

Much of the southeast of Australia will see moist and stormy climate within the days forward because the chaotic week continues.

Victoria, japanese components of South Australia, southern and western NSW, the ACT and components of Tasmania will see rain all through Monday in what Mr Sharpe described as “a fair bit of severe weather”.

“The same story could be said for tomorrow for parts of NSW and Victoria,” he stated.

A noticeable easing of rain will happen on Tuesday night earlier than issues properly and really ramp up as soon as once more.

On Wednesday, the moist climate will intensify, significantly alongside the NSW coast the place some main centres have already copped a drenching.

Parts of Queensland smashed by rain and flash floods will see extra moist climate on Thursday and Friday but it surely is not going to be as extreme because the climate occasion that preceded it.

‘Severe tropical cyclone’ may wreak havoc out west

There’s some dangerous information for Western Australia as ex-tropical cyclone Anika brings flooding to the Kimberley area.

Sky News Weather is reporting the storm is “likely to move out to see again and restrengthen to a tropical cyclone” threatening Broome, Port Hedland and components of central north WA.

The Bureau of Meteorology in WA stated: “Ex-Tropical Cyclone Anika is likely to redevelop as it moves off the coast either later Monday or Tuesday and intensify further. A severe tropical cyclone impact to the east Pilbara or west Kimberley coast is forecast on Wednesday or Thursday.”

Mr Sharpe stated “damage is likely” with the reformation of ex-tropical cyclone Anika because it brings rain and robust winds to Western Australia.

Up to 25mm of rain may affect Darwin on Monday but it surely ought to clear up. There will probably be some rain all through the week as temperatures hover round 33C.

For now, the main target is on Queensland the place seven individuals have died as the results of flash flooding together with a 59-year-old man who ran intro hassle crossing Cabbage Tree Creek Road in Fitzgibbon on foot about 4.15pm on Sunday.

He was swept away by floodwaters earlier than two members of the general public raised the alarm.

Police and emergency companies responded conducting CPR on the person, nevertheless, he couldn’t be revived and died on the scene.

The physique of a 34-year-old man was found at Indooroopilly after his automotive turned submerged in floodwaters at 2.30am on Sunday.