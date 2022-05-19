IPL 2022: Brendon McCullum lauds Rinku Singh, says KKR will ‘invest’ in him | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: Indian batsman Rinku Singh on Wednesday almost pulled off victory for Kolkata Knight Riders along with his 15-ball 40 in an IPL thriller, leaving coach Brendon McCullum impressed along with his preventing capacity.Rinku, a left-handed batsman, smashed a 4 and two sixes off Lucknow Super Giants quick bowler Marcus Stoinis in Kolkata’s try to chase down 210 in Mumbai.But he fell to a shocking one-handed catch by Evin Lewis on the penultimate ball as Kolkata crashed out of the event of their ultimate league match of this season.

McCullum, a former New Zealand skipper who is about to affix England as coach forward of a three-Test sequence towards the Kiwis in June, wished Rinku and Kolkata finest for his or her future within the Twenty20 event.

“Rinku is a participant who KKR will put money into, little doubt, over the subsequent few years and can see him actually progress and perhaps even problem for increased honours in time,” McCullum advised reporters after Kolkata’s two-run loss.

“Not too many people are able to bat in the middle order and be able to try and pull games out of the fire like he has done for us on a couple of occasions.”

He added: “I am heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England in front of me. But I will be following all of the KKR boys and particularly Rinku as well. Really wish him all the best.”

McCullum coached two-time champions Kolkata to a runners-up spot within the earlier IPL version that began in India however accomplished within the United Arab Emirates as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

Led by India’s Shreyas Iyer, Kolkata completed with eight losses and 6 wins in 14 matches this season, however McCullum stated the crew will come again stronger within the subsequent version.

“I had a good time over the previous few years, we did not get it executed this yr however I believe we performed some nice cricket. Last yr was a tremendous story,” stated McCullum.

“I’ll follow this team moving forward and I know they are in really good hands in Shreyas (Iyer) as skipper and all the support staff as well. Watch out for KKR next year.”

McCullum famously smashed an unbeaten 158 off 73 balls for Kolkata within the very first match of the inaugural IPL in 2008.

The 40-year-old, famend for an attacking strategy throughout his 101-Test profession which resulted in 2016, was final week named as the brand new head coach of an England facet that has received solely considered one of its previous 17 Tests.