IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings make Rayudu backtrack on retirement call | Cricket News – Times of India

It’s Gujarat Titans, on the cusp of clinching a top-two berth within the IPL league stage, who must be the speaking level on the eve of their conflict towards already ousted Chennai Super Kings But CSK preserve staying within the information regardless of a dismal season the place they’re combating to keep away from the final spot. After the Ravindra Jadeja saga, the embers of which have not precisely died down, Ambati Rayudu introduced his retirement from IPL solely to retract it inside an hour or so.“I’m glad to announce that this will likely be my final ipl. I’ve had a beautiful time taking part in it and being a part of 2 nice groups for 13 years. Would like to thank Mumbai Indians and csk for the great journey,” he tweeted, and was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages, lots of which he acknowledged.

But then got here the twist within the story with Rayudu deleting the tweet and CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan saying that “it was an emotional decision and Rayudu has been talked out of it”.

It is fascinating to notice that that is the second time in three years that Rayudu had introduced retirement from all codecs after which backtracked following CSK’s insistence. The first time was after his non-inclusion within the Indian crew within the 2019 ODI World Cup and the Hyderabad participant took a jibe on the choice committee earlier than calling it quits.

But the CSK administration wasted no time to swing into motion and made certain that he returns to cricket. Rayudu, who has all the time been a detailed buddy of MS Dhoni, was introduced into the CSK fold within the 2018 auctions when the franchise was getting back from a two-year ban. Till then, he had been a part of Mumbai Indians, profitable three titles with them.

But Rayudu grew to become a stupendous success with CSK in his first yr scoring 602 runs at a median of 43 which made him a darling of the administration. Rayudu’s work ethic is very regarded within the franchise and this yr, forward of the auctions, he acted as one of many spotters of the crew with bowling coach L Balaji when trials have been organized in Chennai.

But the 36-year-old has been taking part in by ache and on this IPL has managed 243 runs at a median of 23.10, method under his finest.

The crew, too, has did not make the Playoffs stage and add to that the latest controversies relating to Jadeja’s elevation to captaincy and his consequent removing.

It is kind of doable {that a} mixture of all these components had made Rayudu take a choice, however CSK know they do not have sufficient high quality of their ranks to interchange a participant of his expertise and high quality. So the administration was again at work and made him return on his phrase. It will likely be fascinating to see if Rayudu performs the sport towards Gujarat Titans or CSK check out just a few contemporary faces in order that they’ve one thing new to look ahead to than reluctant veterans within the coming season.