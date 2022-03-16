IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals’ team bus attacked by miscreants, Mumbai Police registers FIR

Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL ), some miscreants attacked the Delhi Capitals’ staff bus. The staff has arrivied in Mumbai to start out their preparations for IPL 2022, with their opening match on March 27. On that day, the staff will play Mumbai Indians on the Brabourne Stadium. The gamers and coaches will bear a three-day quarantine earlier than becoming a member of the staff bubble.

On March 15, head coach Ricky Ponting and assistant coach James Hopes joined the staff. The staff will keep within the Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba. Meanwhile, it was discovered that some miscreants attacked DC’s staff bus in Mumbai. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered by the Mumbai Police beneath 4 totally different sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The FIR has been registered towards 5 to 6 unknown miscreants.

“An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus,” the native police was quoted as saying by India Today.

DC has Shane Watson appointed because the assistant coach

Meanwhile, the 2020 finalists have appointed Shane Watson as their assistant coach for the upcoming season this week. He’ll be part of forces with former Australian teammates Ricky Ponting and James Hopes within the teaching workers. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will lead the staff as soon as once more and lots of eyes will probably be on him. After all, the wicketkeeper-batter has been on a roll currently.

Besides the southpaw, the Delhi-based franchise retained the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje. Owing to the mega public sale, the aspect needed to let go some outstanding names in Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinus and Kagiso Rabada. However, they’ve bagged the companies of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is about to be a grand affair with two new groups – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – coming into the image. Hence, for the very first time because the 2011 season, a complete of 10 staff will battle it out for the distinguished title.