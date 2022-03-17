IPL 2022: Gujarati commentary set to be introduced for the first time

The IPL 2022 kicks off on March 26 with the final version’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders battling it out within the curtain-raiser at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Just days forward of the graduation of the marquee match, it has been reported that new improvements have been added to the commentary crew.

Apart from English and Hindi, the official broadcasters of the match have additionally managed to maintain the viewers enthralled with Tamil and Kannada commentary in the previous couple of years aside from different regional languages. This time, they’ve determined to give you Gujarati commentary with an exquisite panel. This is the primary commentary experiment within the language after the state acquired a brand new IPL crew Gujarat Titans with impact from this season.

We are doing Gujarati commentary for the primary time: Sanjog Gupta

“We all wish to present how this IPL is totally different from the earlier 14 and what’s new in it. This time IPL could have commentary in Bengali and Malayalam on Saturday and Sunday. Apart from this, we can even do commentary of the whole match in Marathi language. The complete IPL is being organized in Pune and Mumbai in Maharashtra.

“No other state in India watches as much cricket as Maharashtra. According to the market and this time in IPL 74 matches will be shown in Marathi language. Apart from this, the Gujarat team is new, so we are doing Gujarati commentary for the first time”, mentioned Sanjog Gupta Head (Sports) of Disney Star as quoted by the Indian Express.

The report additional states that every one Gujarat matches and play-offs over the weekend can be in Gujarati. According to stories, the Gujarati commentary panel will characteristic the likes of former wicketkeeper-batter Nayan Mongia, veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan, ex-stumper, and the chairman of selectors Kiran More and one of many well-liked radio jockeys of Gujarat.

The two-month-long match will see 10 groups competing in 70 matches throughout 4 venues in two cities of Maharashtra and they are going to be positioned in two teams. CSK are the defending champions having received their fourth IPL crown within the 2021 version.