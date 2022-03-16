IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya clears yo-yo test with flying colours, set to play for Gujarat Titans

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has cleared the health take a look at forward of the upcoming version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will now lead the Gujarat Titans, one of many two new groups within the cash-rich league. It has additionally been reported that Hardik bowled in the course of the take a look at whereas additionally clearing the yo-yo take a look at comfortably.

The BCCI had organised a camp for the white-ball cricketers to maintain a test on their health with quite a lot of cricket set to be performed later this yr. Hardik Pandya had simply joined the camp after attending a Gujarat Titans even in Ahmedabad and all eyes have been on his health forward of the IPL. He has cleared the take a look at now and if he performs the complete IPL season with out an damage, the all-rounder will most probably make a comeback into the Indian workforce.

“Let’s make it clear. Fitness test clearance is only for those who are coming back from injury. In case of Hardik, it was about getting a general fitness assessment going into the gruelling IPL season. He is an asset and one needed to check his current fitness standards,” a BCCI supply mentioned based on New Indian Express.

Hardik Pandya crossed the yo-yo take a look at with 17+ rating

It has additionally been understood that the medical workforce on the NCA didn’t even mandate to bowl him throughout his health evaluation. But Hardik Pandya insisted on exhibiting his enchancment in health as an all-rounder and bowled within the vary of round 135 kmph. He additionally cleared the yo-yo take a look at with a rating of greater than 17.

“He didn’t need to bowl at NCA but he has bowled for considerable time and in the range of 135 kmph. On the second day, he crossed the Yo-Yo test with flying colours with a 17-plus score which is much above the cut-off level,” the BCCI supply added.

Hardik Pandya final performed for India in the course of the T20 World Cup final yr and was engaged on his health since then. It stays to be seen if he can keep match throughout the complete IPL season now.