IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Highlights: All-round RR humble LSG by 24 runs, inch closer to play-offs | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: A scientific Rajasthan Royals inched nearer to securing a play-offs berth with a convincing 24-run win over Lucknow Super Giants within the Indian Premier League right here on Sunday.Both RR and LSG are actually tied on 16 factors from 13 matches and want one other win to verify their place within the subsequent stage of the event. Thanks to their margin of victory, RR additionally toppled LSG from the second place.

Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 41 whereas Devdutt Padikkal blazed away to an 18-ball 39, as Rajasthan Royals posted 178 for six. Skipper Sanju Samson made 32 off 24 balls.

Ravi Bishnoi was essentially the most profitable bowler for LSG, choosing 2/31 in 4 overs.

When their flip to bat got here, LSG have been stopped at 154 for eight.

The Super Giants obtained off to a horrible begin as Trent Boult (2/18) despatched again two of their prime batters — Quinton de Kock (7) and Ayush Badoni (0) — in successive deliveries at first of the third over.

De Kock was caught at level by an agile Jimmy Neesham, whereas Badoni was trapped in entrance of the wicket, after which the batter opted for a evaluation to clear his doubts.

Deepak Hooda (59 off 39 balls) denied Boult a hat-trick — the ball headed in the direction of the slip however after one bounce.

In the subsequent supply although, Hooda obtained off the mark with a good looking drive by means of covers.

Following the New Zealand pacer’s double blow, Prasidh Krishna (2/32) and Boult conceded solely two runs within the subsequent two overs, as RR saved issues tight.

However, KL Rahul (10) struck Prasidh for a six to start the ultimate energy play over however the bowler had the final snort as he had the LSK skipper caught together with his sensible bowling.

LSG have been in serious trouble at 29 for 3 within the sixth over when Krunal Pandya joined Hooda within the center.

The two rapidly added 65 runs for the fourth wicket to maintain their staff within the recreation, earlier than Ravichandran Ashwin eliminated Pandya at an important juncture, because of some wonderful work by Jos Buttler and Riyan Parag within the deep.

Meanwhile, Hooda introduced up his fifty however Yuzvendra Chahal had the charging batter stumped after Sanju Samson practically made a hash of it.

Obed McCoy (2/35) then picked up the wickets of Jason Holder and Dushmantha Chameera to take RR nearer to victory.

Earlier, Jaiswal began the proceedings for Royals on a assured observe, hitting successive fours off Mohsin Khan within the first over.

But the RR quickly suffered a physique blow when Avesh Khan knocked over the in-form Jos Buttler’s (2) off-stump at first of the third over because the batter tried to scoop it over positive leg.

Buttler’s early dismissal introduced skipper Sanju Samson into the center and, trying to regain his contact, he straightaway obtained into the act, flicking Avesh previous midwicket for a boundary on the Brabourne Stadium.

Samson then performed a late lower in opposition to Mohsin and the ball flew over the slip cordon for a boundary. Then got here a stunning cowl drive from the blade of the RR captain because the staff reached 25 for one in 4 overs.

Meanwhile, after getting an ungainly boundary, Jaiswal obtained a life when Mohsin dropped him off the bowling of Avesh, failing to carry on to the ball regardless of getting each arms to it.

LSG paid closely for the profligacy on Mohsin’s half as Jaiswal made full use of the reprieve, accumulating 21 runs off Chameera to elevate RR to 51 for one within the six energy play overs.

He started the over with a 4, discovered the fence two extra occasions, after which completed it in fashion, carting the Sri Lankan pacer’s quick ball for an enormous six over the midwicket area.

Even as Jaiswal went after the bowling, the normally flamboyant Samson appeared content material taking part in second fiddle.

Samson, nonetheless, regarded to chop unfastened in opposition to Ravi Bishnoi as he hit him for 2 fours earlier than Jason Holder introduced in regards to the former’s downfall within the subsequent over with a slower ball exterior off for Deepak Hooda to take a catch within the deep.

Devdutt Padikkal got here and raced to 14 off 5 balls, with the assistance of two fours and a six in opposition to Marcus Stoinis.

Padikkal then scored two boundaries off Chameera as RR crossed 100 within the eleventh over.

However, on the different finish, Jaiswal was out caught and bowled by Ayush Badoni. But, unperturbed by the lack of the set Jaiswal, Padikkal continued to play his photographs and obtained a six off Krunal Pandya.

Going for one too many although, Padikkal maintain out within the deep.